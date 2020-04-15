An iconic Rochester bakery is on the auction block and won't re-open post-pandemic unless it has a new owner.
Daube's Bakery has listed its original shop off of Civic Center Drive Northwest for sale. The tentative plan is to attempt to sell the bakery as an operating business.
A posting on Grafe Auction's online site stated, "Since 1988, Daube's Bakery has served the Rochester, MN area. Now, they have made the difficult decision to close their main bakery location. Interested parties may purchase the bakery as an ongoing business for a short period of time. If no buyer comes forward, the assets will be sold with the highest bidder on each item winning."
Owner Dihanna DuVaught was not available to discuss the changes.
Former employees say the staff was let go on March 22. They were told that the Civic Center shop and Daube's Down-Under in the downtown Rochester subway will not re-open under DuVaught's ownership.
After the pandemic, the hope is to keep the bakery alive by re-opening the 1600 S. Broadway location. That shop opened in the former Carousel Floral and Gift center during the summer of 2019.
However things play out, it's certain that the popular Daube's will come out this pandemic very different.
DuVaught purchased the business from its founder Cynthia Daube in 2015. Daube created the bakery and worked for 28 years to earn its reputation for tortes, wedding cakes, unique Easter treats, doughnuts and other baked goods.
"It's sad day," said Daube this week of the news. "I had hoped it would remain an institution in the city... It does break my heart."
These changes follow the closure of another long-time Rochester bakery, the Gingerbread House, last September.