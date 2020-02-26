MANTORVILLE — One of Minnesota's oldest restaurants and a historic landmark is changing hands as the famous Pappas family sells the Hubbell House in Mantorville to another well-known restaurant group.
The Hubbell House, originally established in 1854 as a stop between Winona and St. Peter, was renovated and turned into an iconic supper club steak house by Paul Pappas in 1946. The Pappas family expanded the limestone building and even lived in an upstairs apartment as they developed a reputation of one of Minnesota's best restaurants.
Owner Don Pappas announced this week that someone other than a Pappas is taking the reins for the first time in the restaurant's history.
"We are selling the Hubbell House to the Powers Venture group," said Pappas. "It's more than selling a restaurant. It's the passing of a torch... the handing off a legacy."
Joe Powers, who owns Rochester's Canadian Honker, the Mayowood Stone Barn as well as the Rochester International Events Center, said it's a legacy that he intends to keep alive.
"I highly respect the Pappas family," Powers said. "I respect how long they've done what they do and how consistently well they've done it."
"We're not going to make a lot of changes," Powers added. "The family's pictures will remain on the walls."
The staff of 95, many of whom have worked there for decades, will stay on as long as they'd like. Alaina Pappas, Don's daughter, will stay on in a management role, and his nephew Scott Pappas will continue as the kitchen manager.
There are no plans to change the restaurant's popular steak and seafood, or the signature Hubbell Chicken Kiev. Powers said that he might cook up new additions to the menu in the future, but none of the favorite dishes will go away.
The deal is scheduled to be official on April 20.
Pappas said it wasn't an easy decision to sell the business his family grew into a statewide icon, but he feels this is a good time to do it.
"It's is a great business. I feel good that we can pass it on while we're at the top of our game," he said. "The stars kind of aligned. It seems like it was right. Powers is a good fit for this."
It wasn't just the award-winning Hubbell House that earned the Pappas family its reputation for Minnesota hospitality. Starting with the Brown Derby Cafe and the Old Covered Wagon, they honed their skills in Rochester.
In 1951, the brothers opened a downtown restaurant and named it after their father, Michaels. It was the most popular spot in the Med City for decades. Paired with the Hubbell House, the family dominated the southeastern Minnesota restaurant landscape.
Both places became known for famous visitors, like Mickey Mantle and Roy Rogers.
After the sale of the Hubbell House, there will still be one Pappas-owned eatery in the area — Pappy's Place. Chris and Shelia Pappas own the restaurant and bar at 1635 U.S. 52 N.
For Powers, taking on the Hubbell House follows on the heels of his restoration of the Mayowood Stone Barn and the nearby Biermann House.
"I really like the history aspect to it. This is important to keep the Pappas legacy alive at the Hubbell House," he said.