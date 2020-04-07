The Post Bulletin is one of 12 Minnesota media outlets to be awarded a $5,000 grant to support COVID-19 news reporting.
It was announced on Tuesday that the Facebook Journalism Project, the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and the Local Media Association were presenting 400 grants "to help fill immediate gaps for resource-constrained newsrooms."
The grant is intended to "help fulfill immediate needs such as increasing frequency of publishing, tools to work remotely, combatting misinformation and serving vulnerable and at-risk groups."
The Post Bulletin was one of 12 Minnesota newsrooms selected for the financial support. The recipients are AIIR/The AfricaPaper, Cook County Community Radio, Insight News, Long Prarie Leader, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, MinnPost, Sahan Journal, Star Publications, Swift County Monitor-News, Twin Cities PBS-Next Avenue, and the UpTake Institute. Each newsroom received $5,000.
The Facebook Journalism Project doubled the total grant pool to $2 million after more than 200 publishers applied in the first 48 hours after the application was made available.