First, newspaper health reporter, Donald McNeil writes: “If it were possible to wave a magic wand and make all Americans freeze in place for 14 days, while sitting six feet apart, epidemiologists say, the whole epidemic would sputter to a halt.”
Dear Dave: My company has recently mandated that I ask as many of my workers as possible to work from home. My first reaction was, “That’s it. I can’t do my job any longer. I will be losing a handle on what my employees are doing.” However, I am delightfully surprised to find that my remote workers have been quite active and productive. Now, my concern is finding ways to keep them productive, so they don’t burn out or lose interest. Any ideas would help. Thanks. — S
Dear S:
It appears that the “cave mentality” we are being asked to institute must also be meshed with our need to be social and productive. Companies have shifted gears and are seeking new and better ways to have workers work from home and not risk picking up the coronavirus. This makes sense, but has sprouted several different kinds of anxieties.
I think that everywhere you and your team turn, there will be negative stories and reports about surviving the pandemic. And to a large extent, companies are also teaching their managers how to manage and inspire their remote employees to be and stay engaged. The freedom of working from home is a blessing to many, but a threat to many others. As we all know, people may not be afraid of the sweeping changes; only the fact that they will need to change.
It also appears that scare tactics sell more newspapers and Social Media apps than talking to your cat. My sympathy to all cat talkers out there. But we have definitely learned to interpret [the news] as a fear-inducing medium. I keep thinking to myself, when news commentators are presenting the news on TV, “Go ahead and lie to me – for God's sake I need something besides predictions of my demise.” Sadly, your employees may share my attitude.
Accordingly. I have taken a double secret probation oath to protect my fragile psyche by immediately shutting off or moving away from the barrage of coronavirus negative stories and frightening warnings that are hopping out of my TV and computer screen at me. I am not in denial – I don’t think – but I am sick and tired of hearing that if I don’t wash my hands every 20 minutes, I may as well just cash it all in and jump in the hole. I hope your employees have taken the same pledge.
Some ideas for you
I am sure your future remote workers will be concerned about – no, they will just plain worry about – whether or not they can be effective at home and that they won’t be singled out as one of the bottom 20 percent of the legions of remote workers that are “just not getting it and are failures.” Isolation does weird things to the mind and “Covid-cabin-fever” can cause us to hide on our couches waiting for the boogie man to go away. Reassure those who are unsure but deserve assurance.
This means that communication is critical for establishing and maintaining engagement with any employee, not just the ones who work remotely for you. But keeping in touch with remote workers can sometimes feel – for both you and the workers – forced, intrusive, and quite difficult. Because you may feel like you need to contact them every hour on the hour, your workers will feel like they are being pestered, untrusted, and violated.
That’s why it’s important to make sure you contact your workers – or have them contact you – only when there is something vital and important to be said. Decades ago, I had a manager who would call me every Sunday night at 7 p.m., asking me what I was going to do that next week. And he was a SOB, too, but that is a different story. I dreaded the calls and promised myself that I would never manage that way. I would stay in touch, but not be an obstinate pest. That gave them space and pride.
Bridget Miller, a writer for HR Management and Compliance says that keeping employees engaged can help keep them satisfied and make them less likely to leave your organization. But although this is true for all employees, it might require different tactics for remote workers. She suggests that managers should stay involved with what their remote employees are doing, but – most importantly – help them realize that they own their work and can be trusted to use established methods – or invent acceptable ways – to complete their work.
Finally, be sure goals are clearly communicated – your remote workers must know every day what they need to do, so they can use their skills and knowledge to reach their goals. Being away from the team can make remote employees unsure of whether their contributions are impacting the team or various projects. Clearly communicating goals and giving them frequent feedback can provide assurance that their role is valued and that they are adding to the output of the team.