Amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic and so many people losing jobs or having their pay cut, the owner of a Rochester real estate firm is doing the opposite and giving raises and bonuses to his 55 employees.
Joe Sutherland, owner and managing broker of Counselor Realtor of Rochester, announced the positive news to his team last week just as organizations like Mayo Clinic were announcing salary reductions and furloughs.
"I've always taught my crew to advertise and promote yourself when people cut back. I always try to do the opposite," he said.
In this case, that meant giving raises and bonuses to his salaried employees and offering an across-the-board 5 percent bonus on sales commissions for all of the Realtors at Counselor until at least May 4.
That means if an agent normally gets a 70 percent commission on a sale, they will get a 75 percent commission during this time. Agents who receive 100 percent commissions with be given 5 percent on top of that commission as a bonus.
Sutherland said he hopes his unconventional move helps provide some good news during these tense times.
He stressed that while many large corporations are worried about the bottom line and are cutting employees, his small business is more like a family.
"And you always take care of family," said Sutherland. "Though I know I'm really sticking my neck out on this."
While traditional open houses are things of the past, the Counselor staff are showing homes through virtual tours as Realtors are classified as essential workers. People looking at buying a home during this time are very serious versus the casual shoppers of the past, said Sutherland.
However, the uncertainty seems to be keeping some prospective sellers from putting their houses on the market.
"Listings are down, but sales are up. I think a lot of people are holding back and waiting for now," he said. "After this, I think the floodgates will open up."