Here's something for the early bird to crow about.
Rooster's, the popular breakfast and sports bar restaurant with two Rochester locations, is building a third.
Owner Ross Manahan announced Monday morning that plans are under way to build a standalone Rooster’s location on land directly between the CMX Chateau Theater and the US Bank in Northeast Rochester. The construction is being driven by an investor group coordinated through A.J. Hawkins of NorthRock Real Estate.
Work should start soon with the goal of opening the new place in the fall.
This will follow the original Rooster's Sports Barn, which opened at 2280 Superior Dr. NW in 2012. Rooster's Too opened at 4576 Maine Ave. SE in the Shoppes on Maine district.
