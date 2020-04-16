SCORE SE Minnesota is looking for volunteers to help businesses get back on their feet.
“The resources coming from all levels of government – federal, state and city – to help small business during this crisis is invaluable. However, successfully employing the right strategies and applying the right loans at the right time requires special business expertise and assistance. SCORE is a great resource for small business” Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President Kathleen Harrington stated in a call for volunteers.
SCORE mentors meet one-on-one to provide personalized counseling. "Right now, this community needs SCORE volunteers more than ever to help small business make good strategic decisions for today and the future,” Harrington said.
For more than 50 years, SCORE has served as a source of free business mentoring and education. As part of the U.S. Small Business Administration, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs though mentoring, workshops and educational resources since 1964.
Now, SCORE is seeking local volunteers with business experience and available time to help small businesses navigate this crisis.
Local businesses need help now, but will also need assistance getting back on their feet after we get through the COVID pandemic, organizers said.
Mentoring can be done by phone or online.
Volunteers can own a small business, work for a company or be retired with a commitment to helping small businesses.
For more information, contact Cheryl Thode at 507-200-0760 or Cheryl.Thode@SCOREVolunteer.org