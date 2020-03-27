"United We Stand - Six feet apart."
That's the theme of a new local non-profit project that's making and selling T-shirts to help support Rochester area small businesses struggling in these uncertain times.
The start-up effort of businesses helping businesses is being led by David van Eijl, the owner of Texteijl printing.
"I'm in a position now where I can help. I've had hard times, so I want to help others through this," he said. "I'm not comfortable seeing my favorite restaurants go under."
The concept is simple — van Eijl is printing T-shirts and sweatshirts in his Elgin shop with the "United We Stand — Six feet apart" slogan to raise money to create a fund to provide grants for small businesses in danger of completely closing. Prices range from $18 to $25, depending on the style of shirt.
All of the money raised by the sale of the shirts will go into the grant fund. The fund is to quickly provide emergency cash infusions for businesses, so they don't have to take out a loan or wait for governmental financing.
Another line of shirts, customized for local restaurants like Newt's, Nupa, John Hardy's and Grand Rounds, are being made available for free for eateries still cooking food for take-out and delivery. The restaurants, in turn, can offer the shirt as a bonus gift to customers to boost business.
Rochester Community and Technical College Foundation is a sponsor of the restaurant shirts.
Van Eijl is enlisting the aid of other small businesses to help as volunteers and sponsors to flesh out the framework of the movement.
The shirts are being sold on a website called localroch.support created by two other concerned businesses owners — Mike Olson of Mike Olson IT/Network and Solutions and Samatha Stauffer of Brand With Herr.
"When we work together, we can do so much more than we can on our own," said Stauffer, who is adding her marketing skills to the effort.
In addition to selling the "United We Stand" shirts, the website will also connect visitors to local restaurants to order food or buy gift cards. Donations for the small business grant fund can also be made on the site.
Olson said the goal is to create a site to support local businesses.
"I think David's plan of pulling together is a great idea. Hopefully, we can do something to help," he said.
Van Eijl has already printed 100 shirts.
"Hopefully, we can start handing out money in a week," he said.
While it's still in the early stages, van Eijl is hopeful that this effort of small businesses helping small business will keep some from disappearing.