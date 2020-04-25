CHATFIELD — The focus on Main Street in small-town Minnesota has shifted.
"There's a shift toward economic survival," said Chris Giesen, vice president for Community and Economic Development Associates, a Chatfield-based economic development agency. "A lot of businesses are looking at resiliency and how are we resilient when we come out of this."
Giesen said CEDA is one of about 22 community banks and other financial institutions that work with the state Department of Employment and Economic Development helping businesses process applications for financial assistance. That includes everything from Small Business Association loans or the Payroll Protection Program through the CARES Act, DEED funding and other programs.
Giesen said starting in mid-March CEDA saw its focus shift from economic development to helping small town economies survive by helping rural Main Street weather the COVID-19 economic storm.
Dan Hollermann, owner of Computer Danamics in Chatfield, said he's applied for the Payroll Protection Program, but so far is staying away from long-term SBA loans.
"We did apply for Payroll Protection Program, but beyond that, no," Hollermann said. His business serves as an IT provider for businesses that don't have their own IT departments. He has not laid anyone off, he said, but "We're not doing as great as we were before this."
Giesen said that while the pandemic has forced some storefronts to close, he's been impressed by the way Main Street businesses are handling the economic shutdown.
For example, Studio 223, a fitness business in Chatfield, has had to close its doors due to the governor's orders. But the owners, Margo Tuohy and Kate Schroeder, have looked to market themselves while bringing free virtual workouts to their clients on YouTube.
"They can't open and their clients can't come in for classes," Giesen said. "But they've started teaching classes online. That helps keep existing clients interested and exposes other people to the studio. It's just a unique way of looking at it."
As an IT provider, Hollermann said his business is not listed as essential, but because it supports so many essential businesses he's still on the job.
"Computers are mission critical to people’s lives," Hollermann said. "We're not going into people's homes. But people are bringing things into the office."
In fact, his office remains open with one person staffing it each day for walk-in customers who need something fixed right away. But some of the larger projects that are part of his business are a bit harder to accomplish. Installs take place when businesses are closed, and some of that work is drying up as businesses look to put off projects.
While Hollermann said his business is getting by, many in small towns aren't so lucky.
John Goldsmith, owner of JW's Silver Grille in Chatfield, added that his town has faced outside challenges for two years now. In 2019, the city's Main Street weathered the reconstruction of U.S. Highway 52, which slowed down business.
This year, COVID-19 is making it rough to get back on track.
"I've talked to some business owners, and they're fit to be tied," Goldsmith said.
For his part, he's applied for the Paycheck Protection Program, but doesn't want to go further into debt with an SBA loan.
And he's trying to help others. From deliveries to customers -- his family is now working as his staff, mostly for free to keep the business going -- to putting coupons for Kemps dairy products in his to-go bags.
"People are losing their jobs, and sooner or later the money runs out," Goldsmith said.
This isn't the first time CEDA has helped a small town recover from a disaster that impacts a local economy. When the city of Rushford was devastated by a flood in 2007, or when St. Charles lost its biggest employer after the North Star Foods fire in 2009, CEDA was there to respond with resources to help businesses.
However, the current pandemic is a different challenge altogether.
"This is a health issue, and a much bigger scale than a fire or a flood," Giesen said.
While CEDA is helping businesses across the state, having a connection to a community is a big plus, he said.
"I spent the first couple of days calling people saying, 'I don't know if I have the answers yet but I'm here for you,'" Giesen said.