Retailers in Rochester are joining others across the nation in taking big steps to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.
Like its namesake in other cities, Macy’s, an anchor store at Apache Mall, will be closed until March 31, according to a corporate notice.
“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores,” said Jeff Gennette, head of Macy’s Inc.
The company, the notice said, will continue to provide benefits and compensation to its workers.
Other retailers are changing their hours in order to help them weather the crisis. Target is reducing its hours and offering a special shopping hour for at-risk customers.
On Wednesday morning, Target welcomed elderly customers to shop from 7 to 8 a.m. The first hour of shopping on Wednesdays will only be open to customers who are at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.
“The elderly and those at-risk were appreciative of it,” a Target spokesperson told the Post Bulletin. “There were some that didn’t fall into that category. We turned them away and asked them to come back in another hour. They were OK with it. It doesn’t really have an impact on business at all.”
Target will also close at 9 p.m. daily to give employees enough time to deep-clean the store every night.
“It helps quite a bit,” the spokesperson said. “It gives us some free time, unrestricted, where the equipment is not moving around. Then we can get around and get everything cleaned and wiped down. Nothing will be missed.”
All Hy-Vee grocery stores are changing their hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for most customers. Each day from 7 to 8 a.m. will be reserved for customers who are at higher risk for contracting the coronoavirus.
Hy-Vee classifies those as people 60 and older, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition. Pharmacies will also be open for those customers at 7 a.m.
“We hope this new reserved shopping hour helps our customers feel a bit more secure while we work together as a community to help keep everyone healthy and safe,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s CEO and president.
As for customers clearing store shelves of toilet paper and other goods, Target plans to fast-track the flow of products that are in the highest demand, including food, medicine and other essentials.
In the meantime, “We respectfully ask all guests to consider their immediate needs and purchase accordingly so more families can find the products they need,” the company said in an announcement.