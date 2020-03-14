The sun is rising over the mountainous terrain to my left, the Russian River surface is glistening and still, save for an occasional harbor seal poking its head through in front of me. The Pacific Ocean’s waves are lapping peacefully to my right. There isn’t a single car, person or interruption for miles. This week, my office has been a home on Goat Rock Beach.
I started my virtual assistant business in 2003. I have always loved doing administrative work, which encompasses tasks such as documents, spreadsheets and presentations as well as travel arrangements and event planning. This covers a broad range, but variety keeps me from being bored.
Stating I started the business in 2003 is true, but the path I ended up on took a hairpin turn! For three years, working outside creating incredible ponds, gardens, and winding paths on my parent’s grounds became my “job.” In my head, this was not on my vision board. But it was time spent with two incredibly important people, and I will never regret that I did it.
Late 2005 brought me back into an office at Express Employment Professionals. It was there that I was able to not only perform administrative tasks, but grow into a division leader, a trainer, an assistant in franchise development and travel to open new offices. Great experiences working for and with amazing people.
My heart and head have always been in the “self-employed” state, much like my parents, sister and brother. Opening a coffee shop in 2017 with a close friend brought me back self-employment, and cancer kicked me out.
Sometimes, it is the unplanned and ugly events in one’s life that allow them to reap the greatest rewards. The year and a half spent dealing with breast cancer, including four surgeries and recovery periods for each, have been the pits. If I were allowed to use stronger words to describe how I am feeling about it, I would.
As a remote worker, spending days working from bed are a no-no, but there were days I could hardly sit up. There are many reasons why you shouldn't work in bed, but I will share a couple. For one, and this also pertains to anyone with a phone in their hand as they lay in bed at night, your quality of sleep is decreased. The melatonin needed to fall asleep is reduced by using electronics. In addition, your mental association between bed and sleep weakens.
Through the past 17 years, a full-time career as a virtual assistant has always been top-of-mind. It took cancer to make it happen. Here I sit, on the Sonoma Coast, working.
One day was spent driving the coast, soaking in the sights and working closely with the owner of one of the companies I work for. Touring nine vacation homes gave me the ability to provide better customer service to those who rent from them. For instance, I can now tell a renter exactly where the fire extinguisher is! I can also let you know, if your destination is 7 miles away, it will take you 21 minutes to get there. Driving out here is nothing like the Midwest!
The remainder of the days were spent at this home’s kitchen table, taking care of all my clients’ needs, just the same as if I were at my home office. Even better, being able to take a break and spend time with Haley and Will, who accompanied me. They say travel is good for the soul, and I couldn’t agree more, but being able to travel, work and spend time with my kids all bundled together, has been even better.