Minnesota restaurants will soon have the ability to sell wine and beer with a takeout order, but Rochester business owners were largely underwhelmed by the new plan.
Their thinking could be summed up simply: Nice thought. A little late.
Ross Manaham, owner of Rooster's Barn & Grill and Rooster's Too!, said the change won't help independently owned restaurants already on the precipice of bankruptcy from going out of business.
"It's not going to save them, by any means," said Manaham, who argued that the only meaningful action Gov. Walz can take to save many bars and restaurants is to lift the shelter-in-place order. "It's killing the independents."
Under a proposal approved by the Senate and heading to the House, restaurants would be allowed to sell a six-pack of beer, hard seltzer or a bottle of wine with takeout food orders. It would not apply for delivery orders and the customer picking up the order would have to be 21 or older.
The plan would let customers buy a 6-pack of beers, hard cider or seltzer or a bottle of wine with food orders.
Despite the skepticism expressed by restaurant owners that the legislative proposal would bring only marginal benefits to their bottom lines, most said they would take advantage of the new freedom.
"Oh, we'll do it," Manaham said. "Hell, yeah. We'll sell six packs with broasted chicken. If nothing else, it changes it up for the small number of crew working."
Restaurants have been slammed in the last month, laboring under an order signed by Walz closing all restaurants and bars except for takeout and delivery food options to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Until recently, businesses have not able to offer alcoholic beverages with customer's takeout orders.
Joe Powers, owner of Powers Ventures, which includes the Canadian Honker Restaurant, was also critical of the timing of the measure. He said most of his beer was sent back to distributors so it could be redirected and sold through retail outlets.
This is something that bars and restaurants should have been allowed to do when the governor first issued his emergency order in late March, he said.
"Quite frankly, nobody is going to buy booze from me at lunchtime," Powers said. "The liquor stores have been like grocery stores. They're getting bombarded, so most people are stocked up."
Powers said he, like most restaurant owners, were really focused on the day, hopefully on or around the end of the month, when they could open again and resume normal business. But he wasn't completely critical of the idea.
"We'll bring in some beer. It's a good idea," Powers said. "But it's a little late."
Some restaurants in the Twin Cities have lost 80 percent of their revenue since the stay-at-home edict was issued. The bill is projected to result in a 10 percent to 15 percent boost in what restaurants are making, hospitality officials say.
The Minnesota Senate on Thursday passed the proposal, teeing it up for the House to approve a day later.
Natalie Victoria, co-owner of Victoria's Restaurant and The Tap House in Rochester, said the ability to sell a bottle of wine with a takeout order will be helpful. She said she planned to have an array of wine bottles out so people could grab one with their dinner.
But Victoria couldn't help but be disappointed at the limited scope of the proposal. She had originally hoped that the plan would cover tapped draft beer, which is the No. 1 request coming from Tap House customers. But when she checked the language online, it only covered alcohol sold in sealed containers.
"We have all those different varieties of tapped beers," Victoria said. "We thought that if we could offer customers a little beer pack to go ... That's what we were really aiming for."