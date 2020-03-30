A U.S. Representative from Minnesota is leading a briefing to discuss Small Business Administration loans in the time of COVID-19.
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat who represents Minnesota's Second District, is hosting a webinar for small business owners at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday with Acting Director of the SBA Minneapolis Office Brian McDonald and President of Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce and Maureen Scallen-Failor.
The webinar will address questions about the grants and loans available for businesses facing COVID-19 losses.
The link for the event is https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RHowOHvbThuF0_OmOhrL8w.