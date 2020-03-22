ST. PAUL — About 100,000 people across Minnesota applied for unemployment this past week, according to the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development.
That number continue to grow as more applications pour into the agency.
It comes in response to Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order March 16 calling for a wide range of businesses to close in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
While that’s put a lot of people out of work, there are some companies across the state with jobs available.
Here’s a list of companies that are hiring or will soon be hiring:
Amazon
Total: Expects to add 500 jobs in state across fulfillment centers and delivery network, according to an Amazon spokesperson.
Apply: amazon.com/jobsnow/
Best Buy
Total: More than 50 jobs available in the Twin Cities metro area, according to the company’s website.
Apply: bestbuy-jobs.com
Cub Foods
Total: Approximately 200 positions available for store associates, according to a Cub Foods spokesperson.
Apply: cub.com/community/careers.html
Department of Corrections
Total: About 150 open corrections officer positions available, according to a DOC spokesperson.
Apply: mn.gov/doc/employment-opportunities/current-openings/
Ecumen
Total: More than 150 openings available in the Twin Cities metro area, according to an Ecumen spokesperson.
Apply: ecumen.org/careers/career-opportunities/
Fedex Ground
Total: More than 150 jobs available at the facility in Mahtomedi, according to a FedEx Ground spokesperson.
Apply: groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com
Home Instead Senior Care
Total: Expect to add 200 to 500 jobs across five Twin Cities metro locations, according to a Home Instead Senior Care spokesperson.
Apply: homeinstead.com/home-care-jobs
Hy-Vee
Total: Nearly 100 various jobs available throughout the Twin Cities metro area, according to the company’s website.
Apply: hy-vee.com/careers
United Health Group
Total: More than 200 various jobs available in Minnesota, including more than 50 that offer the ability to telecommute, according to a UHG spokesperson.
Apply: careers.unitedhealthgroup.com/
UNFI
Total: Approximately 50 positions available between distribution centers in Hopkins and Prescott, Wis., according to a UNFI spokesperson.
Apply: unfi.com/careers-home
Walmart
Total: Expects to hire more than 2,600 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers by the end of May, according to a press release.
Apply: careers.walmart.com/
