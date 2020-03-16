Rochester's downtown shopping mall has cut the number of hours that it is open.
Mark Steege, the president of Titan Development & Investments, announced this morning that the retailers of University Square will have new hours in the wake of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
Starting today, the retail stores will be open for business from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The skyway connections for pedestrians will be open regular hours.
Other tenants of the mall -- the University of Minnesota Rochester, Chester's, Salad Bros., BB's Pizza and Bravo Espresso -- may be open other hours.