The University of Minnesota Rochester is headquartered in the Shops at University Square in downtown Rochester.

Rochester's downtown shopping mall has cut the number of hours that it is open. 

Mark Steege, the president of Titan Development & Investments, announced this morning that the retailers of University Square will have new hours in the wake of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Starting today, the retail stores will be open for business from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The skyway connections for pedestrians will be open regular hours.

Other tenants of the mall -- the University of Minnesota Rochester, Chester's, Salad Bros., BB's Pizza and Bravo Espresso -- may be open other hours.

