Despite efforts to stay open by offering take-out or delivery, some Rochester restaurants are closing due to the pandemic.
Tonic - Local Kitchen & Juice Bar closed on Thursday. Hot Chip Burger Bar/The Porch and Vegan Hot Chip announced their closings Friday.
Tonic, a popular cafe near Saint Marys Hospital, 1217 Second St. SW, started the week by offering take-out orders, with staff meeting customers, many Mayo Clinic employees, at the door with food and drink for a quick exchange.
However, the deepening of the COVID-19 outbreak spurred owners Tony Pester and Tim Wiste to temporarily close.
"Sad to say we're falling in line with the world and we are closed for the duration of the pandemic," according to a sign posted on the door of the Second Street business. "This was not an easy decision, but we feel it is the right one for the safety of our guests, employees and our families."
Hot Chip Burger Bar at 1190 16th St. SW, and The Porch and Vegan Hot Chip at 20 Fourth St SE announced their closures with a posting on their social media platforms.
"Please continue to support those left out there and please don't forget about us when we come back," they said in the announcement. All three restaurants are owned by the Zubay family, under the Championship Dining umbrella.
Another Championship Dining restaurant, the recently acquired Mr. Pizza North, is remaining open for pick-up and curbside delivery.