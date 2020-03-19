Dear Dave: It would be an understatement to tell you that we are living in some difficult times. I am doing OK, but I worry about how my team is doing and how worried they may be and how insecure they must be feeling.
I have to wind myself up every day so I can appear to be strong, fearless and forward-thinking. I do not, however, want to appear phony and in denial.
What can I do to protect my team from needless worry and make them feel more secure? — P
Dear P: When all you hear is scary news and that the future is very uncertain, most employees will look to their managers for a sense of security and some stability during the chaos they believe is occurring. Simply, they want some reassurance that things will work out and be OK.
This is difficult for managers, when they are wondering about how stable things are themselves and may not have answers for everyone. This – in my estimation – is when managers must show their leadership skills and abilities and keep their employees from coming unglued. As we have seen, pandemic means panic to many, and uncertain times have made some hoard toilet paper and eggs.
As a leader, you can help by first finding your own sense of focus and by keeping your eyes on the barometer of volatility that may be making its way through your team’s communication and emerging culture. If your team does not get the truth, they will make up their own version of the truth. You do not want to scare the bejeebers out of them, but you cannot lie to them. They want and deserve straight talk and it is up to you to sit down with them and talk to them.
Accordingly, I would bring your team together over coffee and bagels and allow everyone to have their say. Your goal is to understand and share the truth and [try to] dispel any and all myths that have been circulating. All of us have been getting our version of what is taking place through the media and the news is coming at us so fast and so hard, it is tough to keep up and realize what is really taking place. You can understand why many are disturbed by what they hear.
Like anyone, I wish I knew more that is absolutely truthful and not hype created by those who speculate what the truth is and really do not know anything for sure. I will say that I am so impressed with the acts of kindness, professionalism, and compassion that being provided by healthcare workers (God bless them) and citizens trying to help their family, friends, and neighbors. This is why we love the United States!
Now, we can’t be all things to all people – don’t try it. Know your limitations, but seek to find out what you can, so you can bring accurate news back to your team. Again, they need the truth so they can be more confident, certain, and emotionally controlled. They can then bring this state of calm back to their families and neighborhoods. Cool heads must prevail and the cooling process comes from the leadership that you and your colleagues can provide to your workers.
More you can do
Before you start any communications – especially live dialogue with your workers – take a minute to pause and breathe. Think about what your employees are going through and what their concerns, questions, and interests might be. I believe the quicker you can address what’s on their minds and what might be scaring them, the more likely you’ll be able to calm them down. You must be a controlled, peaceful, and rational voice to your workers – and also to your colleagues.
Draw on credible sources of information and make sure that you are not undermining what your company is reporting to you. Remember, your language must be extremely clear and understandable as well as realistically inspiring. I am a believer in frequent communication. One of my former colleagues always told me, “There is no such thing as too much information – only poorly presented information.” Again, people need and deserve the news, but it [facts and reality] must be accurate, concise, and confidently presented.
I also believe that “busy hands are happy hands.” OK, I did not create that saying, but it certainly is accurate, and it works. In these trying times of uncertainty, it’s helpful to provide your team with action items they can work on. I wouldn’t bog them down with mindless tasks and projects, but I would have them come together and build something they can be proud of. Participation brings involvement, and involvement brings ownership. Let your employees “own something” and praise them for it.
Communicating and staying calm in disruptive times are essential leadership skills. Abe Lincoln said – and I am paraphrasing a bit – “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you will be a leader."