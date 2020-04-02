Dear Dave:
I am having a hard time trying to be a leader to my team lately. There is so much uncertainty and there are so many stories floating around lately that my team and I are shocked and afraid. I believe I can weather the storm, but I worry about those who may be more vulnerable and are in the grips of fear. Some of my employees have kept their jobs, some have been laid-off, and some have been given part-time employment and are working from home. I feel helpless. What can I do? — P
Dear P: There is not a one of us who can say we are not fearful of what is going on and how things will play out. The simple fact is, we have never before faced such a silent foe [in our lifetimes], and no one can say – with all certainty - how things will be this week, next week, or in the months ahead. We just know that we need to be strong for our loved ones … and for ourselves.
Managing when times are good is far different from leading when times are bad. When we are facing difficult times, I believe our employees – those who have kept their jobs – need strong leaders that face the environment we live in head-on and work more on planning than on whining. I feel so bad for those that have to go home and tell their families they do not have a job any longer – especially those that have given their all to their companies for several years. It just is not fair.
I believe that when adverse situations present themselves, the right leaders appear. Yes, the situation is quite stressful and negative and that is why you must – with all of your skills and might – be a strong leader for your staff. Anyone can fall apart and say to themself, “I can’t take it. I need to hide away on a hilltop, and I must only take care of myself – everyone else has to face the harsh times and look for leaders, but I’m not going to be that leader.”
Well, to those people I will say what one of my students always said to others when they were coming unglued, “Suck it up, Buttercup!” It is during these times that those who have kept their jobs, and those who have lost their jobs, are in need of stable voices, they want and need the truth about what is really going on, and they want ways to become and remain strong as they endure such detrimental and disturbing times.
Leading in difficult times
The best leaders I know tend to be leaders no matter what the situation is. They know how to – and this is paramount – stay calm when everyone is running around shouting that they are going to fall off the face of the earth. The best leaders I know, or have read about, are analytical – searching for the truth about what is really happening, before making wild claims. And the best leaders I know are transparent – a word that has really made its way into our lexicon – and these leaders tell the truth and can be relied on to be open and honest, when we may want people to lie to us and tell us everything will be OK by Friday. Simply, leaders don’t lie.
The best leaders I know communicate early and often when things are heading south. And the best leaders will help their employees celebrate when things get better. I doubt – no, in fact I know – we cannot live on false hopes. But I know the power of informing people when advancements have been made and that – darn it – we should just feel good about them. When I managed salespeople, I could hear it in their voices when they have been beat up all week with lies and attacks from their competition and even their customers. They would be shaken and afraid.
The first thing I would do is ask them where they heard what they heard, how do they know it was true, and why do they think these things were said to them? It seems like if you hear something enough times, it becomes the truth. The best leaders will help their employees, friends, family, and even strangers sit down and sort things out. I hate what I hate, and one thing I cannot stand is when people get a kick out of scaring the crap out of others. Make sure you help your employees separate rhetoric from reality – help them know what they can rely on and advise them when pure, unadulterated garbage is being spread around.
And please; take care of yourself and try to take mini vacations – even if you are just going for a walk, calling a friend, or listening to your old records [any music]. I admire you for wanting so much to lead and help your current or departed staff. But you will be no good to them if you are not good to yourself.