Dear Dave: I like my work, but I can’t stand my manager. He is abusive, has his favorite people, and does nothing to help me perform better. I want a different job as soon as possible, but it is difficult for me to leave the job I have, because my horrible boss knows so many other managers in the company and can give me a bad reference. I feel stuck. Plus, I need to work in my current position for 6 more months, because I agreed to work in my current role for a year. I need help. How can I cope with my situation? — B
Dear B: You are making it painfully clear that – most often – people leave their managers and not their jobs. This fact is so sadly true, because most – or at least many – managers don’t have a clear understanding of what it takes to truly lead others. As one leadership writer puts it, “You lead people and manage the work.” Leading employees means building good relationships.
I don’t want to be accused of beating up managers [again], but I don’t mind being accused of chastising bad managers and destructive management. Often, managers are given their roles and they have no clue about what it takes to motivate, empower, educate, and inspire their most precious resource – their employees. Simply, a person may become a manager, but that does not mean they instantly become a great leader.
I believe that all managers should also be good leaders – because they have willing, but vulnerable, people who report to them. I hate it when I hear managers say that they don’t need to worry about those “touchy-feely” leadership responsibilities, because all they need to do is bark out orders. The sad part – and what these bosses are certainly missing – is that they may get things done in the short term, but their employees will be busy trying to find new jobs elsewhere. Their employees need to work for leaders who care for them and motivate and develop them.
Good leaders know how to bring out the best in their employees and they know how to model what employees crave to see – strength, sound decision-making capabilities, ethics, and a realistic and compelling vision. As one leadership writer puts it, “managers do things right, but leaders do the right things.”
What you should not do
The question becomes, how much can you tolerate and for how long can you put up with your boss? Your challenge is to keep working hard and to not stand out as a disgruntled, complaining worker. Even the worst bosses are smart enough to realize when certain employees are badmouthing them to others. Simply, keep doing your job as well as you can as you develop a “stay plan” and very soon, an exit strategy.
Don’t be over-sensitive about everything. It may be hard to believe, but it is not all about you. Your boss will be able to tell if you are openly sensitive about work, relationships, the culture of your department, and him. Watch what you say in response to old and new issues and watch your body language – facial and body gestures are giveaways about how negative you are feeling.
What you should do
Just because you have to stay in your position for six more months does not mean that you cannot start to build relationships with other managers or respected employees in other departments. If there are training opportunities, committee openings, open forums and speaker presentations, and any other company events that allow you to mingle with people you do not know – but may have great connections – I believe you should seize these opportunities and show your best you.
I also believe you should show your boss that you are excited (realistically) about your work and that you want to grow into a management or higher-level position. Let him play the mentor and teacher role and I would bet that an improved relationship will develop. Most managers like to impart their knowledge and expertise, so let him do those things – with you as the eager student.
Try to remain positive, even when things go bad. Trust me, there will be a fair share of your co-workers who panic at the first signs of trouble. Don’t go there. Show that you are a critical thinker who is prepared to calmly think things through. Show your adaptiveness, creativity, and emotional intelligence when facing these difficult circumstances. The last thing your boss needs is a pack of inept, paralyzingly afraid, and nervous workers. There will be plenty of these workers, but don’t be one of them.
Finally, if you find that you are unable to get anywhere with good work and good thinking, keep your ears and eyes open for other job opportunities in other organizations. Do this in [smart] silence and secrecy — be careful.