Dear Dave: Often, your articles are about managers who are hard to work for, are abusive, or are incompetent. My problem is the opposite: my manager is too nice. I know I should count my blessing that I don’t have an abusive boss, but my manager will not make firm decisions, she will not enforce rules, and when it comes time for employee reviews, everyone gets gold stars. Please help. I don’t want her to lose her job. — W
Dear W: What a wonderful problem to have. Having a “nice” boss is certainly better than having a micromanaging maniac for a boss. However – as you point out – her niceness produces problems when she needs to be firm about decisions, actions, and, especially, employee behavior.
Typically, a manager such as yours becomes the way you describe because it seems to be a safe, comfortable, and non-confrontational way to be, and she does not have to be decisive about a particular rule, task, process or plan. I can just hear her now when asking an employee to do something, “Would you please do this piece of work, but if you don’t want to, that is fine, too.” It’s a wonder anything gets done! ]
Many of your teammates may like this type of management. However, they might not realize that their manager’s behavior impedes progress and inhibits your team’s chances of reaching tough goals. Often, leaders have to do and say things that are not going to make them popular … or nice. And they may be handed some work that needs to be done quickly, but they are wishy-washy about telling their employees that they need to start on it right away. So, the work might sit undone.
Simply, everyone has their jobs to do and – like in any kind of work environment – the managers are responsible for hitting the goals. This requires managers to be explicit and direct about what must be accomplished and to then serve as a guide and resource for each and every worker that has their share of work to perform. Your manager does not have to all-of-a-sudden become a bullying tyrant, but she does need to become a trustworthy leader who firmly “directs traffic” and helps workers become engaged and motivated.
What you can do
If you are close enough to your boss where you could be frank with her, then the best thing to do is to show kindness, but firmly, tell her that it may be in her best interest to be more decisive and assertive. You could mention that she has so many great qualities – like her personality is warm and pleasing – but you and your coworkers need more direction and specifics about what needs to be done and when. I know this is a delicate matter, and that you must tread lightly, because you don’t want to destroy the relationship you have with her, but someone somehow needs to help your boss become more influential, responsible, and confident.
Your straight talk could either make your boss embarrassed and defensive or help shed some light on her need to become a more direct and capable leader. Consequently, the “messenger could be shot,” which is you, because you were the only one that has approached her with this problem. Your heart appears to be in the right place, so I trust that you will find the words and the right timing and environment for your conversation.
My belief is that your boss’ manager should have addressed her problem long ago and taken steps to help her be a better leader. If there are no in-house training opportunities, there should be outside seminars, classes, or workshops your boss can attend to discover options for becoming a more assertive, organized, and a more resourceful and direct manager.
I believe that education is always the answer to workplace problems. I would advise her to seek education that will help her become more of what she — more than likely — knows she should become. I would mention that other managers might have insight and practices that they could share with her. Often, observing other effective and respected managers at work helps struggling managers gain an understanding of what works and what does not. This may help her.
Finally, do not get sucked into any slams or attacks your fellow workers may be saying in private. Advise them that the best way for them to be led properly is to support your boss and ask for her suggestions about how their work can be done. This will do more to help her than a bookshelf full of “how to manage” books.