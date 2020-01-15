The Post Bulletin has added two newsroom employees: Meredith Williams, features editor; and Isaac Trotter, sports reporter.
Williams, a longtime Fargo, N.D., journalist, oversees the coverage, content and production of the newspaper's Life pages. She is also involved in the daily news cycle, assisting with the news-gathering, reporting and production process.
Williams previously worked for the Post Bulletin's parent company, Forum Communications Company, as a copy editor, page designer, reporter and columnist, before leaving journalism temporarily to work in marketing and communications for Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota and program management for Razor Consulting Solutions. She returned to FCC as a page designer at the company's design hub in Fargo, N.D., this summer before accepting the position of features editor at the Post Bulletin.
Williams grew up in Seattle; Melbourne, Australia; and coastal Maine; and attended college at the University of Maine in Orono before transferring to Minnesota State University Moorhead in 2003. She graduated from MSUM in 2005, and lived in Fargo for 16 years before moving to Rochester in December.
Trotter started with the Post Bulletin this week as a sports reporter, with a focus on digital content.
Trotter, 22, is a native of Champaign, Ill., and graduated from the University of Illinois in December. While at the U. of Illinois, he first worked as a play-by-play and color commentary broadcaster for the Illini club hockey team's games. He moved on to serve as the sports editor of the Mahomet Citizen, a weekly newspaper in Mahomet, Ill., and most recently was the lead football writer for Illini Inquirer, a 247Sports-owned website dedicated to coverage of University of Illinois sports.
Trotter will be heavily involved in the Post Bulletin's expanding digital coverage of local sports and long-form writing projects.