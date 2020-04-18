One of the fabulous groups I belong to on Facebook is for women entrepreneurs. Specifically, this group is for women business owners who are facing challenges or issues who need help, ideas or resolution to their problems.
Recently, an interior designer ran into a problem that I have read about multiple times. She was perusing her business Instagram and came across a post created by an interior designer who was her competition that seemed hauntingly familiar to her. Although the pictures were different, the captions were the same. This competitor had “liked” the original post and “followed” her as well.
Ashlee shared with her husband what had happened, and he simply shrugged it off with an, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” spiel along with a smile. However, Ashlee was rather irritated with the situation and in a quandary as to what to do. She stated, “I always try to carry myself with professionalism and grace, so I do not have any intention of reaching out to this person. I do intend on being aware and mindful of their future posts to ensure my work is being credited to me.”
Now, as a column writer whose premise is women and work, finding food for my fodder is not always that easy. If I could write about life in general, every week would be easy, but that isn’t the case. So, sometimes this column is a little more technical or work-related versus heartfelt and pulled from real life. When writing on the work-related issues, finding tips, helpful hints or content is often found online (my encyclopedias have long been shelved).
On occasion I have used content from blogs, posts or articles that were written on the same topic I am writing on. When using that content, one needs permission, and I will admit permission hasn’t always been sought out (completely by accident) but plagiarizing another writer’s work word-for-word is a no-no for so many reasons.
Now, back to Ashlee. If you own a business, have you ever run into this? How did you handle it? Here are opinions from other women business owners on how Ashlee should handle the situation.
“We are all so unique, and copying is not going to get her places. She needs to push her own limits.”
“I always reach out to the guilty party, show them a screenshot to show the content was originally mine. Then I kindly ask for theirs to either be taken down or give proper credit.”
Another woman went a little further and offered up verbiage to use when confronting a copycat. “Hi there, I see you were inspired by my such-and-such post. Thank you so much. However, I did notice our posts were quite similar,” and wait to see where the conversation goes.
Many, many women offered they would just “let it go” and move on but keep an eye on future posts. To me, that would just be a waste of time if one has to read all of a competitor’s posts to make sure nothing more gets copied.
To that opinion came this statement, “I’m a bit annoyed at how many are saying it’s no big deal, forget about it, brush it under the rug. No. We are women in business, and while it may be flattering to some it is not the best business practice. Confront it, defend yourself and your brand, and then move on.”
In essence, stand up for yourself and your work. Be a proud business owner who stands behind her work, products or services.