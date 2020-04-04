The other day, while having a great discussion with my eldest children, one of them turned, looked at me, and said, “OK, Boomer” (I am not a Boomer). This is a phrase that, quite frankly, makes my blood boil. In my opinion, it is being used humorously (in some people’s eyes) to be disrespectful.
Each generation has its traits and characteristics that make it special and unique, both personally and professionally. It would seem as if everyone should respect and glean knowledge from one another, no matter what the age.
Millennials have gotten their fair share of negative publicity the past few years. One of Gen Y’s greatest flaws was highlighted by Forbes. “Millennials are not only the most educated generation in history but are also the least experienced.” And, with an increasing skills gap, this is bad news for both new grads and employers. However, the general desire among Millennials for mentorship is the perfect opportunity for businesses to come alongside their new hires and build the skills that are lacking. Rich Floersch, head of HR at McDonalds, told The Economist, “Some of the things that supposedly make Generation Y different have been exaggerated...They are irked by the myths of having a sense of entitlement, having poor communication skills and being job-hoppers. If they find a company that offers challenging work, a sense of purpose and development, they will stay.” This is helpful information for employers still trying to learn what this generation really wants.
While there is still some debate on the name and year range of the newest generation on the job scene, the general consensus is that Gen Z was born between 1995 and 2010. This year’s high school graduates were, on average, born in 1995, which makes them the first group of their generation that will enter the workforce. Whether your business plans to hire any recent high school grads or not, this new generation of employees is on the horizon, and employers have a lot to learn.
Labeled, “the most entrepreneurial generation we’ve ever seen,” by Entrepreneur, Re-Gens are considered even more ambitious than Millennials and more focused on working for themselves. Entrepreneur also named them “the most tech savvy, connected and self-educated group,” who has always had immediate access to mentors and education through the Internet. This means they will also have extremely low tolerance to being “digitally cut off” and be quick to share their opinions and grievances online, USA Today pointed out. Studies from Blaze Research, a team of anthropologists, psychologists and statisticians in Australia, concur.
Sara Garcia, principal of Blaze, explained, “This generation has been on the Internet since birth and research has found it has rewired their brains, made them impatient, hyperstimulated and multitaskers. They get bored easily, they’ll want change.”
If the current struggle of juggling the four generations in the workplace – Traditionalists, Baby Boomers, Gen X-ers, Millennials – wasn’t difficult enough, this next group of recently graduated, soon-to-be workers will add yet another level of complexity.
As the final wave of Millennials begin to make their debut into the workforce, there will be even more pressure to cater to their desires and motivations. Plus, a whole new generation with its own needs, wants, strengths and weaknesses will begin arriving on the scene. And, while it does take time, effort and sometimes money to understand and incorporate each generation’s values into your business structure, it can pay off in the end as you reap the benefits of a diverse, motivated and engaged workforce.
We might not all be fond of one another for this reason or that reason, but respect and kindness should be bestowed on everyone by everyone. One generation is not better than the other, so can we stop with the “OK, Boomer”? Please?