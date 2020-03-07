As a virtual assistant, my work is done largely from my at-home office and on my laptop. However, if you add in the few personal concierge clients I have, it means I occasionally have to get dressed in something other than sweats and a T-shirt, leave the comfort of my office chair and my fireplace, and physically go do the task at hand.
For instance, Sacred Clay Inn Bed and Breakfast is a cross-over client. Websites, social media, guest relations, reservations, and recommendations for what can be found in our magical corner of Minnesota can all be performed and completed via email and phone. But, when it comes time to be the substitute breakfast chef or pick up our amazing Amish housekeepers, clearly that cannot be done over the Internet.
Bellis, a client in the Twin Cities, is also close enough to travel to if necessary. Most of the tasks for this non-profit organization are done online as well, however, traveling to events and training is easily accomplished.
Another client is Jenner Vacation Rentals. This business manages 10 vacation home rentals, all of which are owned by different owners. Jenner is based in California, on the Sonoma Coast, to be exact. Although most of the guest relations are handled through travel channels or direct email, I have been faced with so many questions, such as, “Where is the closest grocery store or coffee house?” “What beaches are dog-friendly?” “How far is it to Lake Tahoe, or this vineyard, or this state park?” You get the drift; the questions are endless.
Jumping on a website that allows me to pop in a starting destination and ending destination has been the route to take, so I can easily answer the mileage and estimate the time it will take. However, when it comes to questions such as, “Where is the fire extinguisher?” How many stairs into the entrance?” “Is there a pan there large enough to roast a turkey?” I don’t have instant answers, and have to find a housekeeper who does know and then relay the answer to the incoming guests.
For months these types of questions have been frustrating me for two reasons. One, I do not know the answer, so I have to find out and that takes time. Two, if I were the incoming guest, I would love answers sooner or later for planning purposes, so when I have to delay my answer to them, I get a little fidgety, too.
So, to solve this problem, I am embarking on my first “business trip” as a virtual assistant. Over these past few months, all these common questions have been added to the growing list in my notebook. It is time to be able to answer these questions based on first-hand knowledge! Who really provides the best customer service? People who know the answers!
So, for five days, I plan on driving the coast to the local vineyards, finding the beaches with the best sea lion and whale sightings that also allow dogs, checking out where surfboards and kayaks can be rented, and everything in between. Did I mention coffee? Oh, yes, finding every single coffee house in the area is definitely on the list!
Providing the best customer service should be top-of-mind for any person who talks to or interacts with potential or current customers. Whether they are booking a vacation or buying groceries, they will have questions. My personal goal? Being able to answer these questions quickly and with knowledge based on first-hand knowledge.