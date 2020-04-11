Never has my calendar looked the way it has this week! There are more Zoom, Skype and Vydeo meetings in one day than I have had in the past year. Combine those with doctor appointments and a couple of required face-to-face meetings, and there is not enough room to write in those little squares anymore.
Keeping track of where one is going or where kids are going is only a part of being organized. Do you have a “junk drawer” where “things” go that don’t have a spot in your home? How about a mail pile? Or, does your mail get thrown on the closest surface to you or in a drawer when you’re done going through it? And the endless stacks of paper items you have to keep? Where do those go? Cute little file folders in a well-organized two drawer filing cabinet? Right about now, some of you may be nodding yes, and others may be laughing at themselves just a touch.
Just last week a friend, Rubianne St. Mane, shared with her Facebook friends that she lost or misplaced a very important document required for her nursing license. Not being able to find this document put a dent in her checking account to the tune of $1,210. Days later, while emptying out her desk, there at the bottom was the document she so desperately needed. She is still trying to get her money refunded, but that is another story.
Rubianne shared how she felt about her own organization methods and style, “I have a folder for my utility bills, along with a spreadsheet, but I still feel unorganized with other papers, which end up in a drawer, and that drives me nutty. In turn, I throw things away.”
In the midst of the chaos of searching, she asked for people’s advice on staying organized. The advice she received stretched from humorous to elaborate; some people even added screenshots or pictures of how they stay organized.
Janessa Odle, who has an administrative assistant degree, stated, “Do not put your papers in a drawer! That drawer will just build up after a while. Get a cheap filing cabinet in good condition, and file them away. Although mistakes happen, this will make sure it doesn’t again.”
In addition to Janessa’s advice on filing, she shared, “I also have a vertical single-slot filing system in my kitchen, so when I get home and open the mail, I put the papers in there. Once a week I empty the papers into the file cabinet.”
A friend who is a property owner posted a picture of a vertical slotted filing system that hangs on the wall. She stated this was a “life saver” due to having four very paperwork-heavy properties.
“How about a scanning system?” another friend asked. By using a scanner, one can back up all receipts, documents, or notes and save them to a flash drive or the “cloud.” This eliminates the clutter yet preserves important items.
Other organizing tips were offered by way of file folders, Tupperware, bookshelves, totes, and label makers.
Amidst all the serious tips and tricks, the following advice made me chuckle as it brought me back to the attitude held in my early 20s. “I throw everything away and say the heck with it.”
Lastly, two people offered up some heartfelt encouragement by saying, “One thing at a time, hang in there” and “I wish you wouldn’t beat yourself up so bad. We are only human, remember.”
And right now, in these times, being human and realizing we all make mistakes needs to stay top-of-mind.