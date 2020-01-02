The culture of a company inside the front doors and out of the eye of the public is important to many job-seeking candidates. To others, not so much. In the same sense, culture might or might not be important to those at the helm.
If you are wondering what “company culture” refers to, in general, it means the personality of the company and the team working within its walls. It can include environment, mission, values, ethics, expectations and goals.
Companies can have different types of culture. A team-based approach involves a lot of participation from employees at all levels, while other approaches use a more traditional style of formal management. Every person seeking a job knows themselves enough to know what they would consider toxic or not. If one likes the company culture they are immersed in, chances are, they will succeed.
If you are searching for a new job or are fresh to the job market, looking for a specific culture within a company can be difficult. But, if you are preparing yourself for an upcoming interview, perhaps this list of questions can help you assess whether or not you are going to like the company’s culture, along with the job you will be doing.
Emily Moore asked several career, recruiting, and Human Resources experts to share a few questions to help job interviewers get the answers they seek.
How long have you been with the company?
High turnover could be a sign of low pay, long hours, lack of opportunity for career advancement or incompetent management.”
What was the last big achievement celebrated?
This question “gives (interviewers) the chance to reveal if employee efforts are acknowledged and appreciated and if people enjoy having company parties/gatherings,” says Valerie Streif, senior adviser at career services company Mentat. “If they don’t do anything to celebrate, it may be a thankless and cold environment.”
What activities do you offer for employees?
If companies have softball leagues, trivia teams, company outings, retreats or other planned social events, it can often give you a clue to how important they think it is for co-workers to LIKE one another, not just work together.
What was the department’s biggest challenge last year and what did you learn from it?
It might come across as an obvious question, but it actually does a great job at revealing “whether or not the company blames processes or people when something goes wrong.
What do people on the team that I’d be joining do for lunch every day?
Depending on your own preferences, this response can give you some valuable insight.
Would you be willing to show me around the office?
This question is probably best saved for a last-round interview, so you don’t seem too intrusive, but “taking a walk around the workspace is a great way to get a real feel for the day-to-day culture.
Does the company give back to the community? In what ways?
Some companies make a point of promoting their community activities. Others view philanthropy and volunteering as a distraction.
What continuing learning opportunities do you have for your employees?
Does the company view continuing education and advanced degrees as adding value to your profile? Does the company make time for you to pursue outside training? Beyond that, it’s also a good indicator of whether or not a company cares about employee retention.
After reading through these, you can tell there are many specific questions one can ask to get an inkling of a company's culture. Even if you ask just a couple, it is better than just asking, “What’s the culture at so-and-so company?” That general question will prompt an answer that is too broad and general.