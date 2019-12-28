Two decades ago, a coworker and I were “promoted” to a lead position within a department of approximately 141 staff members. It was our responsibility to ensure quality documents were being produced, turnaround times were met, prioritizing, and the mundane day-to-day issues that would arise. Neither of us had held this type of position in our careers, so the day-to-day problems that required solving ranged from routine to a little “off.”
One day, an issue was brought to us that needed prompt attention. There was a complaint that a cube mate was using a little too much hair spray, and the smell was causing skin and eye irritations. Having this discussion was a difficult one for many reasons.
One: The person we had to talk to had a heart of gold, so it felt awkward to tell her someone had complained.
Two: We knew she would be offended.
Three: It was not quality or quantity related. Nonetheless, the discussion was held, and the “case was closed”.
The topic of “smelly” coworkers arises quite a bit, and last week I was asked how to handle this type of situation when it is in regard to a coworker who is a level or two above them. Rather than tell them how to handle it, I had to ascertain whether or not this complaint was simply an opinion or truly affecting how she worked. Turns out, it was only an opinion, but she was curious as to whether or not the smell turned off potential clients.
Was it worth bringing this up with the manager? Rather than share just my opinion, I gathered a few thoughts on this from others, and here are their suggestions.
“Just tell him or her. Some people do not know they are wearing too much cologne or hair spray, and they may appreciate being told.”
“Does this person also have a manager? Talk to that manager and let that person deal with it.”
“Find a way to make a light-hearted comment in a staff meeting about what to do when someone wears too much of something.”
“Ask yourself if you like working there, do you think you are the first person to notice this, does this person bring in new clients on a regular basis, and does this person lead a productive team? If so, is it really worth bringing the issue up?”
“If the smell isn’t giving you headaches or causing you to not be able to do your job, let it go. If clients do not complain, then leave it alone.”
“Bring up allergies and how an overpowering smell can cause symptoms to flare up.”
“If your company has an HR department, perhaps it would be best brought to them. It would be their job to address the person.”
Frankly, if I were the one who smelled for whatever reason, I would want to know. Perhaps it has been a part of my routine for so long, that I do not even notice. Now, I would hope someone would not walk up to me and say, “Lady, you stink and make my eyes water.” Finding a sensitive way to bring this to my attention would be kind of nice, but either way, just tell me.
Although a difficult conversation (yes, it really is), it needs to be held. The person you are talking to will appreciate your candor and honesty, and it will be a win for everyone around.