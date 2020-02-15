Attempts to write this column have been many. An idea, or a topic, or a story usually comes so quickly to me. But not today. Staring at the screen, typing a few words, and deleting ... again and again ... makes it feel as if I am an extra in the movie "Groundhog Day: Putting gas in my car seems like the logical thing to do at the moment, so be “right back”!
As the gas was flowing into the tank, it came to me! Writer’s block! This is something that didn’t just happen to me. There have to be thousands of authors, blog writers, social media content creators and other types of writers who are staring at a computer monitor with zero thoughts running through their heads.
How does one overcome writer’s block? Melanie Rembrandt, writer of business articles, blogs and SEO copywriting, has a simple suggestion that may help a writer get a few words on the screen.
Ask yourself this question, “What is the one thing you want readers to do after reading this content?” Do you want them to:
- Register for your newsletter?
- Buy a specific product?
- Respond to a survey?
- Call a sales representative?
- Apply for a job?
For me, the writer of “Women at Work,” I want to draw a smile from a reader, make an impact by helping someone know they are not alone with their “work issue” or know that all obstacles can be overcome, or simply connect over one topic or another.
“By asking what you want readers to do for each piece of content you write, you will have a better idea of what to focus on and the correct messaging to share," Rembrandt said.
Once you have decided what specific action you want your readers to take or gain, ask the next question:
If I was a target audience-member, what kind of information would l need to do this specific action?
- How can I provide value to my target market while getting them to do this action?
- What about this job description makes the job appealing and will attract applicants?
Next, stick to one, key message for each content piece. This will help your readers avoid confusion and know exactly what to do when they are finished reading.
Whether your call to action is in print or online, make sure you have a tracking method that will tell you if what you wrote was getting the desired results. If not, changes will need to be made to the previously written copy or advertisement. You may have to suffer through trial and error before you see the results you want.
My previous career required a lot of ads be written to attract job applicants, both passive and active. When targeting already employed people, the little pieces of the job that was included in the write-up had to be appealing enough for someone to sit back, fold their hands on their head and wonder, “Hmm, am I looking for a new career? Why yes, yes I am, and I am going to seek further information on this one in the ad.” If it didn’t do that, the writing was ineffective.
Lastly, Rembrandt shares, “good copywriting is all about providing value to your customer. Stick to a single call-to-action for each piece of content, give your target audience members what they want and test the messaging for best results.”
Or, just go pump some gas, get groceries, and come back to your desk. Chances are the thoughts were there all along, you just had to get away from your screen.