SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Calendar

December 20, 2005 05:00 AM
Share

Rochester Area Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Olmsted County History Center. Tom Weber will present Bruce Catton.

What to read next
Semi-Trucks
News
The trucking industry already struggled to keep drivers. The COVID economy made it worse
EDITOR’S NOTE: It's called "The Great Resignation," a seismic upheaval in the workforce that is reshaping today's economy. This week, Forum Communication Co. reporters will look at The Great Resignation's profound effects on workers and businesses across the region in our multi-part series, “Help Wanted.”
December 29, 2021 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
NorthernFSQ_RyanPennesi.jpg
News
Minnesota researchers to study how climate change affects flying squirrels
The Natural Resources Research Institute at the University of Minnesota Duluth wants to learn the impact of the animals' further trek northward.
December 28, 2021 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
year-in-review-2021-article-image-brightspot.jpg
News
Our top stories from 2021
At the Post Bulletin, we are honored to share the unique and compelling local stories of our community and work hard to keep you informed. In 2021, we published more than 10,700 articles sharing the news and stories that matter to you. As we welcome a new year, let’s reflect on some of the top stories from 2021 that connected our community.
December 27, 2021 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Matt Sollid