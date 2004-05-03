TODAY

Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America Support Group meets the first Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in Dining Room 3 of the Employee Cafeteria at the Rochester Methodist Hospital. Information: 1-888-422-3266.

TUESDAY

Cancer Mutual Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at Mayo Clinic Charlton Building, subway level, Desk R, seminar room. Information: 284-3261.

Overeaters Anonymous meets at 6:30 p.m., room 106, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Rochester.

Recovery Inc., a community group promoting mental health through self-help with fear, depression and anxiety, meets at 7 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church. Information: 288-1144.

Southeast Minnesota Transplant Recipient International Organization meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Rochester Methodist Hospital employee dining room.

Brain Injury Support Group meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at Southeastern Minnesota Center for Independent Living in Rochester. The Family Support Group (those who support a person with a brain injury) meets the first Monday of each month at the same time and location.

WEDNESDAY

Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 10 a.m. in room 216 at Peace United Church of Christ in Rochester.

SATURDAY

Lupus Support Group meets at 9 a.m. at Meadow Lakes Senior Living in Rochester. Information: 285-1815.

Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 10 a.m. in room 216 at Peace United Church of Christ in Rochester.

MAY 10

Macular Degeneration Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Rochester Senior Center.

The Rochester Area Depressive Bipolar Support Alliance Support Group meets at 7:30 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. Information: (507)732-4071.

