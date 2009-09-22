TODAY

Slatterly Park Neighbors meeting, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 869 Seventh Ave. S.E., Rochester. 7 p.m. A representative from Rochester Area Foundation will discuss the "Imagine Slatterly" process.

SeptOberfest, surrounding communities of Wabasha, (651) 565-4158. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Events throughout SeptOberfest: pumpkin derby, pumpkin topiary, wine tasting, German menus, pet pageant, scarecrow contest, German parade, art show, display of German heritage, photo contest. See Web site for calendar.

Mantorville Farmers Market, Riverside Park, Mantorville. (507) 635-5814. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through October.

The Early Years of Broadway Musicals, Rochester Senior Center, 121 N. Broadway. 287-1404. 3 p.m.-4 p.m. Presented by Frank McIlmail. Free, open to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emerald Ash Borer, Quarry Hill Nature Center, 701 Silver Creek Road N.E., Rochester. 7 p.m. Learn about the emerald ash borer, how to identify it and signs and symptoms. Speaker will be Angela S. Gupta, a University of Minnesota Extension educator in Rochester. Free, open to the public. Sponsored by the Zumbro Valley Audubon Society.

Rochester School Board meeting, Edison Building Room 137, 615 Seventh St. S.W. 7 p.m.

Administrative Committee, Government Center Administration Conference Room, 151 Fourth St. S.E., Rochester. 2 p.m.

Public Works Committee, Government Center Conference Room 3, 151 Fourth St. S.E., Rochester. 2 p.m.

Human Services Committee, Government Center Conference Room 104, 151 Fourth St. S.E., Rochester. 2 p.m.

Olmsted County Board, Government Center board chambers, 151 Fourth St. S.E., Rochester. 3 p.m.

Rochester City Council meeting, city hall, room 104, 201 Fourth St. S.E.. 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

ADVERTISEMENT

Blooming Bloomers program, Plummer House, Rochester. 7 p.m. "Less Stress, More Joy" workshop with Sandy Cookman and Sherrie Porterfield. Tickets are $35; contact Sandy at 281-6182. A portion of proceeds go to help women in China.

Turkey dinner, United Methodist Church, 824 Church Ave., St. Charles. 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Ages 11 and older, $8; 5 to 10, $4; 4 and younger, free. For takeout, call 932-4966.

Chicken pie supper, United Methodist Church, 401 E. Main St., Racine. 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

One Step at a Time: Walk for a Cure, RLS Foundation, 1610 14th St. N.W., Rochester. (507) 287-6465. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Walk begins and ends at the RLS Foundation office. Stay for a tour. For more information, go to www.rls.org.

SeptOberfest, surrounding communities of Wabasha, (651) 565-4158. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Events throughout SeptOberfest: pumpkin derby, pumpkin topiary, wine tasting, German menus, pet pageant, scarecrow contest, German parade, art show, display of German heritage, photo contest. See Web site for calendar.

Ham and meatball supper, Hegre Lutheran Church, 51939 Highway 56 Blvd., Kenyon. (507) 527-2393. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Adults, $8; children 6-12, $5; children younger than 5, free. Six miles south of Kenyon and three miles north of West Concord.

Geo-caching 101 for Adults, Quarry Hill Nature Center, 701 Silver Creek Road N.E., Rochester. 281-6114. 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Introduction to GPS and a geo-cache hunt. Fee: $10 ($7 Friends members). Adults only.

Car seat inspections, fire station 4, 1874 41st St. N.W., Rochester. 255-5066. Noon-2 p.m. Free car seat inspections by Mayo Clinic staff. Must have an appointment; call Sharon Munns at 255-5066.

ADVERTISEMENT

Human Rights Commission, Rochester City Hall, room 104, 201 Fourth St. S.E. 7 p.m.

Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission, Government Center council chambers, 151 Fourth St. S.E., Rochester. 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

THURSDAY

Updates in Geriatrics and Gerontology from Mayo Clinic, Elder Network, 1130 1/2 Seventh St. N.W., suite 205, Rochester. 285-5272. 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

SeptOberfest, surrounding communities of Wabasha, (651) 565-4158. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Events throughout SeptOberfest: pumpkin derby, pumpkin topiary, wine tasting, German menus, pet pageant, scarecrow contest, German parade, art show, display of German heritage, photo contest. See Web site for calendar.

Kickoff to Kindergarten open house, Northrop Education Center, 201 Eighth St. N.W., Rochester. (507) 328-4020. 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Options for children entering kindergarten next fall.

FairVote MN: Ranked Choice Voting, Rochester Public Library, 101 Second St. S.E. (641) 430-1010. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Dag Knudsen of FairVoteMN explains ranked choice voting to solve problems. Sponsored by League of Women Voters of Rochester. Free.

Cooking for 1 or 2, Rochester Senior Center, 121 N. Broadway. 287-1404. 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Bridget Ideker, registered dietitian, discusses healthful, flavorful meal options and shopping tips. Free.

Association of Southeast Minnesota Nurse Practitioners fall kick-off event, Salem Glenn Winery, 5211 60th Ave. S.W., Rochester. (507) 280-8633. 6 p.m.

Olmsted Soil and Water Conservation District Board meeting, Government Center board chambers, 151 Fourth St. S.E., Rochester. 8 a.m.

Olmsted Community Action Program Board, Rochester City Hall, room 104, 201 Fourth St. S.E. 5:30 p.m.

Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission, Government Center board chambers, 151 Fourth St. S.E., Rochester. 7:30 p.m. Special meeting.

FRIDAY

Rummage sale, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 30934 Minnesota Highway 60, West Albany, near Millville. (507) 798-2478. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch available.

Senior party homecoming tailgate, John Marshall High School parking lot, 14th Street Northwest, Rochester. 288-7293. 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Enjoy a meal between the homecoming parade and the game and raise money for the senior class party. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and desserts.

"Piracy, Empire and the Global Economy" by Barry McKnight. RCTC faculty lecture series, RCTC Hill Theatre, Rochester. 11 a.m. Followed by an informal reception.

Fall Showcase of Homes, Rochester. 282-7698. 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Go to www.RochesterAreaBuilders.com for more information. Free.

Rummage sale, 1400 Seventh St. N.E., Rochester. (507) 261-3556. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fundraiser for Healing Spirit MCC. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Coffee and beverages available.

SeptOberfest, surrounding communities of Wabasha, (651) 565-4158. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Events throughout SeptOberfest: pumpkin derby, pumpkin topiary, wine tasting, German menus, pet pageant, scarecrow contest, German parade, art show, display of German heritage, photo contest. See Web site for calendar.

Gamers reunion, Rochester Senior Center, 121 N. Broadway. (507) 440-3708. 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Board games, collectible cards games, role-playing games and miniatures games.

RLuau: A Night Out with RNeighbors, International Event Center, 7333 Airport View Drive S.W., Rochester. (507) 529-4150 . 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Hawaiian cuisine, silent auction and entertainment. Tickets are $15 for one, $25 for two or $100 for a table of eight. Call Claire and Rene at 529-4150 for tickets.

SATURDAY

Midwest Pug Rescue Adoption Day, Rochester Feed and Country Store, 5 11 1/2 St. S.E. (507) 261-8548. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rescue representatives and pugs up for adoption will be there.

Rummage sale, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 30934 Minnesota Highway 60, West Albany, near Millville, (507) 798-2478. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch available.

50th anniversary celebration, Elton Hills Elementary School, 1421 Elton Hills Drive N.W., Rochester. 328-3200. 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Open to anyone connected to the school over the last 50 years.

Chemistry demonstration, RCTC-Memorial Hall room 223, 851 30th Ave. S.E., Rochester. (507) 285-7299. 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Professors C.M. Lang and Don Showalter from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will present the show "Boiling Cold, Freezing Hot." No science background is necessary. Open to the public.

Fall Showcase of Homes, Rochester. (507) 282-7698. Noon to 5 p.m. Go to www.RochesterAreaBuilders.com for more information. Free.

Rummage sale, 1400 Seventh St. N.E., Rochester. (507) 261-3556. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fundraiser for Healing Spirit MCC. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Coffee and beverages available.

Zumbro Bend Rendezvous, Riverside park, Mantorville. (507) 272-7107. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Explore a fur trade camp of the 1630-1840s era. Crafts, trade and occupational skills of the people who lived at the time. Food available at the camp kitchen. Demonstrations throughout the day. Shop at the trade lodges and blanket traders throughout the camp.

Auction, St. John’s Lutheran School parking lot, 241 Line St., Wykoff. (507) 352-4671 or (507) 346-2819. 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Fundraiser for an athletic field. Sale conducted by Richard Schwade. Lunch available. Also, a silent basket auction.

Belgian waffle breakfast and silent auction, Hosanna Lutheran Church, 2815 57th St. N.W., Rochester. 8 a.m.-noon. Join four churches in a benefit for Kids Against Hunger, an international food relief organization. Waffles, syrups, sausages, juice and coffee for $6.50, all you can eat; children 5 and younger, free. Also, a silent auction. For more information, call Hosanna, (507) 285-0092 or e-mail secretary@hosannalutheran.org.

Minnesota Corn Husking Contest, Dwain Gerken Farm, near Oak Center. (651) 923-4835. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. 9 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. husking starts; 10 classes. 10 a.m.-11 a.m.: ear count event for ages 12 and younger.

Naked Truth Conference, Assembly of God, 4240 18th Ave. N.W., Rochester. 288-0868. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Symposium to equip leaders, parents, counselors and couples with sexual integrity. Cost $20 per person, $79 for clinicians and therapists seeking CEUs.

SeptOberfest, surrounding communities of Wabasha, (651) 565-4158. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Events throughout SeptOberfest: pumpkin derby, pumpkin topiary, wine tasting, German menus, pet pageant, scarecrow contest, German parade, art show, display of German heritage, photo contest. See Web site for calendar.

Gamers Reunion, Rochester Senior Center, 121 N. Broadway. 8 a.m. Includes a silent auction; proceeds go to the Ronald McDonald House.

Comedy Extravaganza at the Elks, 2318 Second Ave. S.W., Rochester. (507) 285-0953. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Fundraiser for the Rochester Elks Scholarship Program. Light meal and show, $20. Call for reservations by Sept. 23.

Fall frolic 5K fun run/walk, Toner Student Center, Winona. 8 a.m. Part of Saint Mary’s University’s Family Weekend. Registration from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Race at 10 a.m. Cost $8, includes T-shirt. Free to SMU students, faculty and staff.

"So You Think You CAN’T Dance", Rochester Civic Theatre, 20 Civic Center Drive S.E. 282-8481. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Learn the basics of movement and dance from professionals. For people 16 and older. Free. Call to register.

Classic Cars Cruise-In, Main Street, Pine Island. 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Rochester Mosque open house, Masjed AbuBakar, 17 N. Broadway, Rochester. 253-6710. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Learn about Islam and enjoy refreshments. Held the last Saturday of each month.

Donovan family benefit, Strikers Corner, U.S. 63 and 10th Street Northwest, Stewartville. (507) 533-8330. 5 p.m. To help Brad and Margaret Donovan cover medical costs following a motorcycle accident. Food, music and auction. $6 per plate.

Rochester Downtown Farmers Market, Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue Southeast. 273-8232. 7:30 a.m.-noon. Produce, meats, plants and flowers, baked goods, eggs, preserves and specialty items. More information at rochesterdowntownfarmersmarket.org.

Sons of Norway Kristiania Lodge 47 potluck picnic, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 2124 Viola Road N.E., Rochester. 6 p.m. Bring your own dishes and a dish to pass. Musicians, including Les Fields. Open to the public.

Rochester Public School Foundation wine-tasting fundraiser, Marriott Hotel ballroom, Rochester. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Advance tickets $30 available from RPSF directors or Apollo Liquor; tickets at the door $40. For information, e-mail rpsf1988@gmail.com, or go to www.rpsf.org.

Super Market Saturday, Oasis Church, 1815 38th St. N.W., Rochester. 289-8596. 10 a.m.-noon. www.oasischurchroch.org.

SUNDAY

Rummage sale, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 30934 Minnesota Highway 60, West Albany, near Millville, (507) 798-2478. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch available.

Autumn Harvest Festival, Oak Center. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $5; children 12 and younger, free.

MONDAY

Dementia Education Series, Assisi Heights Conference Center Earth Room, 1001 14th St. N.W., Rochester. 289-3950. 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. "Proactive Caregiving for Better Results: Preventing Safety Risks." Free.

September Salebration, Community Clothesline, 814 11th Ave. N.E., Rochester. (507) 282-8050. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

SeptOberfest, surrounding communities of Wabasha, (651) 565-4158. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Events throughout SeptOberfest: pumpkin derby, pumpkin topiary, wine tasting, German menus, pet pageant, scarecrow contest, German parade, art show, display of German heritage, photo contest. See Web site for calendar.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 29

Mantorville Farmers Market, Riverside Park, Mantorville. (507) 635-5814. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through October.

SeptOberfest, surrounding communities of Wabasha, (651) 565-4158. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Events throughout SeptOberfest: pumpkin derby, pumpkin topiary, wine tasting, German menus, pet pageant, scarecrow contest, German parade, art show, display of German heritage, photo contest. See Web site for calendar.

September Salebration, Community Clothesline, 814 11th Ave. N.E., Rochester. (507) 282-8050. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30

SeptOberfest, surrounding communities of Wabasha, (651) 565-4158. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Events throughout SeptOberfest: pumpkin derby, pumpkin topiary, wine tasting, German menus, pet pageant, scarecrow contest, German parade, art show, display of German heritage, photo contest. See Web site for calendar.

Time Trader Program orientation, Rochester Area Family Y, 709 First Ave. S.W., Rochester . 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. For information, go to www.familyservicerochester.org or call Kristy at 287-2040, extension 3022. Free.

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

SeptOberfest, surrounding communities of Wabasha, (651) 565-4158. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Events throughout SeptOberfest: pumpkin derby, pumpkin topiary, wine tasting, German menus, pet pageant, scarecrow contest, German parade, art show, display of German heritage, photo contest. See Web site for calendar.

Daughters of the American Revolution-Rochester Chapter program, History Center of Olmsted County, 1195 W. Circle Drive S.W., Rochester. (507) 287-8713. 10:30 a.m.-noon. John and Beth Thompson will present "The Rochester State Hospital Cemetery Recognition Project." Free.

Women’s Night Out with Chere Bork, Wabasha-Kellogg High School auditorium, 2113 E. Hiawatha Drive, Wabasha. (651) 565-4531. 5 p.m. For 30 years, Chere Bork has been leading clients to a life of passion, purpose and good health. Also, four concurrent sessions with local medical experts.

Shades of Green Hosta Society program/meeting, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 559 20th St. S.W., Rochester. (507) 288-6730. 6:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. "Oriental Gardens: Japanese and Chinese and the differences between them" by Ransom Lydell, hosta hybridizer. Free.

Friends of NRA banquet, Willow Creek Golf Course, 48th Street Southwest, Rochester. (507) 289-2196. 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Includes live and silent auctions and games. Tickets are $30. Call 289-2196 for more information.

BPO Does rummage and bake sale, Elks Lodge Hillcrest Shopping Center, 1652 U.S. 52 N., Rochester. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Proceeds benefit local charities.

Spectacula!, International Event Center, 7333 Airport View Drive S.W., Rochester. 5:30 p.m. Rochester Civic Theatre fundraiser, honoring Mayo Clinic, this year’s Friend of the Theatre. Tickets $100, 75 percent of which is tax-deductible. RSVP to 282-8481 by Sept. 25.

"Godspell," St. Pius X School gym, 1205 12th Ave. N.W., Rochester. 7 p.m. Presented by St. Pius X Catholic Church. Tickets are $7. For information, call 289-6317.

Samaritan Bethany Foundation benefit dinner, Rochester International Event Center at the airport, Rochester. (507) 424-4034. 5:30 p.m. Minnesota comedian Tammy Nerby will perform. Tickets $50 per person. Special diets accommodated. Call for reservations.

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

Family movie night, Christ United Methodist Church, 400 Fifth Ave. S.W., Rochester. (507) 289-4019, extension 102. 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. "The Gods Must Be Crazy." First Friday of each month. Admission is free.

SeptOberfest, surrounding communities of Wabasha, (651) 565-4158. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Events throughout SeptOberfest: pumpkin derby, pumpkin topiary, wine tasting, German menus, pet pageant, scarecrow contest, German parade, art show, display of German heritage, photo contest. See Web site for calendar.

Grand opening, Rochester International Dance Studio, 3270 19th St. N.W. suite 101. 206-0320. 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Music, performances from dance instructors, food.

"Godspell," St. Pius X School gym, 1205 12th Ave. N.W., Rochester. 7 p.m. Presented by St. Pius X Catholic Church. Tickets are $7. For information, call 289-6317.

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

Elvis concert, Potter Auditorium, Main Street, Chatfield. (507) 867-4743. 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Elvis tribute artist Brad Boice performs. Proceeds to benefit the Chatfield post-prom party. Cost is $10 for people 16 and older, $5 for children younger than 16, free for children 2 and younger.

Johnny Appleseed Days, Patton Park and Lincoln High School, Lake City. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Arts/crafts show, book sale, farmers market, apple pie sales, chili cook-off, kids games and inflatable rides, kid pedal tractor pull, pancake breakfast.

SeptOberfest, surrounding communities of Wabasha, (651) 565-4158. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Events throughout SeptOberfest: pumpkin derby, pumpkin topiary, wine tasting, German menus, pet pageant, scarecrow contest, German parade, art show, display of German heritage, photo contest. See Web site for calendar.

Nature Toddlers: Apples, Quarry Hill Nature Center, 701 Silver Creek Road N.E., Rochester. (507) 281-6114. 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Fee per parent/child pair: $8 ($6.40 friends members). Call to register. Class repeats Oct. 7.

Fall Home and Business Expo, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1904 Mantorville Ave. N., Kasson. (507) 634-3656. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Local vendors. Cash ‘n’ carry items. Door prizes. Refreshments. Free admission.

Silent and live auction, Bear Creek Lutheran Church, 74727 265th St., Grand Meadow. (507) 754-5429. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Transitus: Memorial of the passing of St. Francis, Lourdes Chapel, Assisi Heights, 1001 14th St. N.W., Rochester. 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Franciscan women and men throughout the world gather to commemorate the Transitus of St. Francis, his passing from earthly life to everlasting life. Free.

"The Wizard of Oz" auditions, Rochester Civic Theatre, 20 Civic Center Drive S.E. 282-8481. 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Parts for six to 10 male actors, four to eight female actors and more than 10 youths. Prepare a song and bring sheet music for the accompanist.

Aluminum can collection, Ronald McDonald House, 850 Second St. SW, Rochester. 8 a.m.-noon. Bring aluminum cans and pop tabs to Cans for Kids. McNeilus Cos. is sponsoring the project. A McNeilus truck will accept donations in the parking lot. Proceeds go to the Ronald McDonald House.

Southeast Minnesota Chapter of the National Church Library, Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 Third Ave. S.E., Rochester. Registration, 8:30 a.m.; business meeting, 9 a.m.; program, 10 a.m., featuring area author Elissa Elliot. Open to the public.

Bazaar and bake sale, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 305 First St. N.W., Elgin. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Adults, $6; ages 5-12, $3; kids 4 and younger, free. Proceeds benefit building improvements and youth mission trip.

Harvest Bazaar, Community Center, Bellechester. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted by St. Mary’s CCW. Vendors, door prizes, raffle, bake sale.

"Godspell," St. Pius X School gym, 1205 12th Ave. N.W., Rochester. 7 p.m. Presented by St. Pius X Catholic Church. Tickets are $7. For information, call 289-6317.

Rochester Downtown Farmers Market, Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue Southeast. 273-8232. 7:30 a.m.-noon. Produce, meats, plants and flowers, baked goods, eggs, preserves and specialty items. More information at rochesterdowntownfarmersmarket.org.

Tiffany Wildlife Area Railroad Tour, junction of Chippewa River and Mississippi River, Wisconsin. 9:30 a.m. $20 per person. Sponsored by Lower Chippewa River Alliance. To register, call Dave Lind erud at (715) 672-8595.

SUNDAY, OCT. 4

SeptOberfest, surrounding communities of Wabasha, (651) 565-4158. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Events throughout SeptOberfest: pumpkin derby, pumpkin topiary, wine tasting, German menus, pet pageant, scarecrow contest, German parade, art show, display of German heritage, photo contest. See Web site for calendar.

Bird Sunday: Sparrow Surprise, Quarry Hill Nature Center, 701 Silver Creek Road N.E., Rochester. (507) 281-6114. 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. First Sunday of the month. $2, adults; $1, youths. Call for information.

Fair Trade Market, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 2124 Viola Road N.E., Rochester. (507) 289-3021. 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Crafts from around the world and Equal Exchange coffee.

"The Wizard of Oz" auditions, Rochester Civic Theatre, 20 Civic Center Drive S.E., Rochester. (507) 282-8481. 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Parts for six to 10 male actors, four to eight female actors and more than 10 youths. Prepare a song and bring sheet music for the accompanist.

Dedication ceremony, Rochester State Hospital Cemetery, Quarry Hill Park west entrance, Ninth Street Northeast, Rochester. (651) 641-0297. 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Remembering With Dignity and the Rochester State Hospital Cemetery Recognition Group are restoring dignity and respect to more than 2,000 people buried in the cemetery. Celebrate the 125 markers placed this year.

CROP Hunger Walk, Peace United Church of Christ, 1503 Second Ave. N.E., Rochester. 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty Hunger Walks raise money to alleviate hunger. Call Joan at 252-9689 for registration information.

Friends of Rochester Public Library book sale, Rochester Public Library auditorium. 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Friends will be admitted at 1 p.m. through the bookstore.

Breakfast fundraiser, Ridgeway Community School, 35564 Winona County Road 12, 2 miles east of Interstate 90 and Highway 76 intersection. 1-866-454-9566. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. All you can eat: $7 for adults, $3.50 for kids younger than 10. Proceeds go to the school’s 2009 renovation project.

LifeChain event, bike path, 25th Street Southeast and Broadway, Rochester. 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. A peaceful, prayerful protest of abortion. For information, call Linda at 259-4035 or go to www.lifechain.net.

Fall festival, St. Francis Catholic Church, 11th Avenue and Fourth Street Southeast, Rochester. 288-7313. 8:30 a.m. Call the church for schedule and advance tickets.

Johnny Appleseed Days, Patton Park and Lincoln High School, Lake City. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Arts/crafts show, book sale, farmers market, apple pie sales, chili cook-off, kids games and inflatable rides, kid pedal tractor pull, pancake breakfast.

MONDAY, OCT. 5

SeptOberfest, surrounding communities of Wabasha, (651) 565-4158. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Events throughout SeptOberfest: pumpkin derby, pumpkin topiary, wine tasting, German menus, pet pageant, scarecrow contest, German parade, art show, display of German heritage, photo contest. See Web site for calendar.

Dementia Education Series, Assisi Heights Conference Center Earth Room, 1001 14th St. N.W., Rochester. (507) 289-3950. 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. "Proactive Caregiving for Better Results: Legal Issues and Planning." Free.

TUESDAY, OCT. 6

SeptOberfest, surrounding communities of Wabasha, (651) 565-4158. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Events throughout SeptOberfest: pumpkin derby, pumpkin topiary, wine tasting, German menus, pet pageant, scarecrow contest, German parade, art show, display of German heritage, photo contest. See Web site for calendar.

Pro-life evening, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5455 50th Ave. N.W., Rochester. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Sponsored by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life. For information, call Linda at 259-4035 or go to www.mccl.org.