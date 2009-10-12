TODAY

Austin Area Farmers Market, Oak Park Mall, Austin. (507) 889-3271. 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Austin High School Class of 1950 ladies luncheon, Jerry’s Other Place, 1207 N. Main St., Austin. 437-7228. 12:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Macular Degeneration Support Group, Mower County Senior Center, 400 Third Ave. N.E., Austin. 10 a.m. Call 433-2370 to sign up.

THURSDAY

Bingo night, Eagles Club, Austin. Lunch at 5 p.m.; early bird at 6:15 p.m.; regular at 7 p.m.

Wellness Clinic, Mower County Senior Center, 400 Third Ave. N.E., Austin. 433-2370. 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Austin Area Farmers Market, Austin Municipal Pool, (507) 889-3271. 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Fish fry, Eagles Club, Austin . 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. With music by the Weed Benders.

SATURDAY

National Socialist Movement rally, Veterans Memorial, Austin. 3 p.m.

Read to Me Literacy Kickoff Event, Austin Public Library, Austin. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. A variety of activities for families with children ages birth to 7 years. This event kicks off a year-long literacy focus for Austin. Free.

Austin Area Farmers Market, Oak Park Mall, Austin. (507) 889-3271. 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

OCT. 19

Austin Area Landlord Association meeting, Holiday Inn, Teddy Roosevelt Room, Austin. Buffet at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. For details, call 433-1948 or 433-1866.

Will Advice Clinic, Mower County Senior Center, 400 Third Ave. N.E., Austin. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Call 433-2370 for appointments.

Austin Area Farmers Market, Oak Park Mall, Austin. (507) 889-3271. 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

OCT. 20

Lutefisk dinner, First Lutheran Church, 434 First St. S.W., Blooming Prairie. (507) 583-6621. 11 a.m. Walk-ins served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; reservations only 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; carry-out meals reservations only. Cost: $15.

OCT. 21

Rummage sale and luncheon, First Congregational Church, 1910 Third Ave. N.W., Austin . 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Lunch from 11 am to 1 p.m., $7.

OCT. 22

Rummage sale, First Congregational Church, 1910 Third Ave. N.W., Austin. Bag Day, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., $2 per bag.

Chicken ’n’ biscuit supper and bake sale, First United Methodist Church, 204 First Ave. N.W., Austin. 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Tickets, available at the door, are $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for age 5 and younger. Carry-outs are available.

Austin Area Farmers Market, Austin Municipal Pool, (507) 889-3271. 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

OCT. 24

Creamed chicken dinner and bazaar, Brownsdale United Methodist Church, east of Intersection of Minnesota Hwy. 56 and Pleasant Street, Brownsdale. 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Dinner includes creamed chicken over biscuit, hot vegetable, salad bar and fresh baked pie or dessert. Adults, $8; children 5-12, $4; under 5, free. Carry-outs available.

Austin Area Farmers Market, Oak Park Mall, Austin. (507) 889-3271. 9 a.m.-11 a.m.