Quarantine, Day 20.
Or whatever day it is.
For most of the past 20 nights -- before or after games of Taboo or Double Ditto or cribbage or euchre or Five Second Rule or Wits and Wagers or Scattegories or Tapple or Bananagrams or Nertz or Dave Ramsey's Act Your Wage (yes, that's an actual game) -- our family has played a game called Did You Know?
Did You You Know? is not a real game, but just a collection of statements -- some fake, some real -- that son Henry, 18, finds or makes up. Sure, there are other similar games out there, but it's more fun to make up your own stuff.
I'm guessing he spends an hour a day working on these, especially writing the made up ones. It does, though, buy our family 10 or so minutes of fun per night. We all look forward to it. And, these days, that definitely seems worth the trade-off.
So, in the hopes of giving you (and possibly your family) a bit of distraction, here are 10 questions for Did You Know? The answers -- they're all true or false -- are at the bottom of this column.
Also, you're required to say "Did You Know?" before each statement. It's Henry's rule.
1. Did You Know ... A Cheeto that resembles George Washington's legs recently sold at auction for $60,000. (True or false.)
2. Did You Know ... Human fingerprints are indistinguishable from koala fingerprints.
3. Did You Know ... A duel between three people is called a "truel."
4. Did You Know ... France executed a man by guillotine the same year "Groundhog Day" was released.
5. Did You Know ... TASER is an acronym for Thomas A. Swift's Electric Rifle.
6. Did You Know ... There are only two escalators in Wyoming.
7. Did You Know ... Atlanta is one of six cities in the U.S. whose names are palindromes.
8. Did You Know ... In 1956, the Coca-Cola Company created a research team to study the marketing tactics of drug lords in order to better understand how product names and recognition are spread.
9. Did You Know ... It is impossible to walk in a straight line while wearing a shirt with markedly different sleeve lengths.
10. Did You Know ... After two separate discoveries at archaeological digs, archaeologists now believe ancient man used a form of can-and-string walkie-talkie while hunting, in the form of hollowed-out nuts attached by simple twine.
(Answers: 1. False. 2. That's actually true. 3. Also true -- and every single one of us guessed that it was false. 4. False; "Groundhog Day" was released in 1993 and France's last guillotine execution was in 1977. 5. True. 6. True. 7. False. Atlanta spelled backwards is Atnalta. 8. False. 9. False. 10. Egregiously false.