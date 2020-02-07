“Did you find it?” I called over the howl of the wind, stomping to bring feeling back into my feet. It was a silly question; if he’d found it, he probably would have stopped looking.
Steven followed a trail through the snow drift that was forming at the edge of the driveway. Powdery snow blew off the roof of the garage, found the tiny space at the collar of my parka and ran icy fingers down my back.
“My fault,” I said. “Bad throw.”
Steven was a dozen steps into the front yard; the throw was even worse than I thought. But it’s hard to throw when your hand is numb.
“Found it!” he said, reaching into a snowbank. “Get ready … here comes a slider!”
The throw cracked into the pocket of my glove and my hand prickled like it was filled with angry bees.
“Good arm!” I said.
It doesn’t get any better than this.
The furnace had just come on, filling the house with its comforting baked potato smell. The snow swirling across the back yard was a reminder that … in this week between Christmas and New Year’s … spring was impossibly far off.
“You know what we forgot to do this year?” Steven said, pulling a cup of apple cider out of the microwave. “We forgot to play catch.”
I marked the page and set my book aside.
“We played once last spring, didn’t we?” I asked. “There was still snow on the ground, but it got pretty warm one weekend. We played in the driveway …”
“No, that was last year. We didn’t play at all this year.” He blew across the top of a thick ceramic mug and sipped his cider. “This would be the first year we missed since … when?”
“Since you were three.”
“Really?”
“Yeah,” I said. “You got a little plastic bat and ball for Christmas. The ball was the size of a grapefruit. I remember that we went out to the front yard one day when the weather got nice … I think it was a Saturday. We stood about two feet apart and I showed you how to cup your hands. I tossed the ball five or six times before you caught one, and you spent the rest of the afternoon chasing a butterfly around the yard! When you were just a baby, I put a baseball in your crib, next to your teddy bear. Your head wasn’t much bigger than the ball, and I thought, ‘Someday, we’re going to toss that ball around in the front yard!’”.
“Do you still have my first glove?”
“Of course!” I said. “You got it when you were about five. It came with a little ball that was kind of like a bean-bag. You used to hold the glove out to the side, and I got pretty good at throwing the ball so it landed in the glove. I remember the first time you actually caught the ball and threw it back so I could catch it, and I thought ‘Now, THAT’S a game of catch!’
“Did you play catch with Grandpa when you were a kid?” he asked.
“Just once,” I said. The wind moaned through invisible gaps in the window frame. He took another sip of cider.
“Hey, Dad … you wanna play catch?”
“Seriously?”
“Seriously! There are still a couple of days left in the year. We’ve got a string of … what? Fifteen years in a row? We can’t break it now!”
“It’s snowing out!” I protested … but not too hard. “The wind chill is, like, zero.”
“Just a couple of minutes!” he said. “Just so we can say we played this year …”
Hmmm.
“I suppose Mom wouldn’t be happy if we played in the house …” I said, and we traded knowing smiles. “Yeah, let’s play catch!”
The house across the street was barely visible through the snow when we stepped outside, the baseball mitts seemingly out of place with the parkas, stocking caps and snow boots. I started for the far end of the driveway, but Steven stopped me. “You stay up here by the garage,” he said, taking the end of the driveway that was exposed to the wind coming directly from Saskatoon. I didn’t argue; age has its privileges.
For 10 minutes we tossed the baseball in the middle of a snowstorm; it was long enough to chill my body and warm my soul.
“Is there any apple cider left?” I asked as we trudged through the snow and headed for the house.
“Enough for two mugs,” he said.
“That’s all we need,” I said. We left our winter clothes piled just inside the front door, and added our baseball gloves to the top of the pile.
The house was filled with a comfortable warmth, and it wasn’t just because of the furnace.
It doesn’t get any better than this.