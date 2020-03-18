After dinner tonight, I took a walk.
More than 1,000 miles from home, I ambled through a neighborhood that's been familiar to me since I was a child. I walked past yards of stone and pebble. Past palm trees and all varieties of cacti. Past a homemade sign in a miniature wagon that read, "No golf carts beyond this point."
For some of the houses — all one-level models with no basements — I can pinpoint past or present occupants. The couple with the beagles. The schoolteacher with the red S10 who spends weekends in the mountains. The man who planted jumping chollas on the perimeter of his yard so walkers wouldn't let their dogs tread on it.
I'm in Sun City, a retirement community just outside Phoenix, visiting my parents.
Despite being part of the metro, Sun City is the kind of town where you can take your golf cart to the grocery store or coffee shop. Where fellow walkers say, "Isn't it a beautiful day?" when you pass. Where a person can take long, ambling walks as the sun sets in March and still feel safe and warm.
My grandparents bought their Sun City house in 1978. And then proceeded to live the snowbird lifestyle for the next 30-some years.
When they passed away — Grandpa in 2008, Grandma in 2014 — my parents made the home their own. But visiting Arizona and being in this house in this neighborhood makes my grandparents feel close.
At the end of my walk, I paused across the street to take in the view. To the right of the attached garage, two brick arches with metal gates lead into the narrow outdoor foyer where my sisters and I played jail as kids. A pair of palm trees tower over a front yard made of crushed, camel-colored rock. Tan stucco frames shaded windows.
In my mind's eye, I could see the back yard, too — the sidewalk loping around to a patio enclosed by a short wall. A rock lawn dotted with citrus trees and a white fountain that hasn't dispensed water for a decade.
I stood across the street, studying the house until a couple walking a dog crossed my path and I realized I looked like a stalker.
But so be it. Because I wasn't just seeing brick and stucco, palms and rock. I was seeing four decades of memories.
I saw me and my sisters climbing the grapefruit tree in the backyard, hiding from our parents in the foliage. I saw us raiding the pantry for "clubhouse snacks" — our top-secret clubhouse being my grandpa's ham radio room. I saw us daring each other to touch cactus needles. Taking pictures with our 110 cameras of the quail darting through the yard. Riding aged bicycles down the street.
I could see my grandpa's brown Civic in the garage — and my grandma's golf cart, loaded and ready to go, next to it. I could see Grandpa coming out of the bedroom in the morning, freshly showered and smelling like bay rum aftershave, on his way to Earl's for coffee. I could hear my grandma in the kitchen, warning us not to walk into the dishwasher door she'd just lowered because it's "a shin killer."
I saw the Thermos set that my grandma would take out and fill with hot chocolate for our picnics to the White Tank Mountains. The thick crossword puzzle dictionary on the shelf next to my grandpa's chair. The model train under the Christmas tree.
Even though I was standing on the sidewalk, I could see my grandpa's blue leather recliner. The light-up globe in its wooden stand. The decorative tray holding my grandma's perfume — Passion by Elizabeth Taylor. ("Why does an old woman need passion?" my grandpa used to tease.)
I could hear my grandma shuffling through the kitchen before breakfast in her blue housecoat. I could see my grandpa with the morning sun to his back, The Arizona Republic open wide before him.
I could see — clear as if they were here now — the two of them standing in front of those brick arches, my grandpa's arm around my grandma's shoulders, waving as we drove away. My grandma wiping tears and swearing up and down she wasn't going to wash our fingerprints off the sliding glass door.
I could see all of this while looking at their house.
And before I stepped off the curb to cross the street, I patted my chest above my heart twice. And said, "Thank you," out loud.