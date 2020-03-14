The hallway smelled like crayons, floor wax and beefy nachos, and I knew I’d come on the right day.
I poked my head into the office: “I’m here for lunch …”
“I’ll sign you in,” the secretary said with a smile; I’d become one of the regulars.
I dodged my way through a corridor filled with little people sitting on the floor, wiggling into boots and snow pants.
There was a barely contained electricity in the air, the kind that comes from putting 400 kindergarteners under one roof.
“Inside voices!” an aide reminded the kids. “When you’re dressed, line up at the door.”
I stepped on a pink mitten that, fortunately, didn’t have a hand in it.
Halfway down the hall I stopped to let a group of 5- and 6-year olds stream out of a classroom. Each of the kids had an index finger held up in the universal symbol for “Shhhhhh.”
Two rooms down, past a row of cubbies bulging with winter clothes and backpacks, a door swung open.
I waited across the hallway, in front of a bulletin board filled with construction paper snowmen. The teacher was standing at the door, waiting for her students to finish straightening the room.
A little hand that had been scooping Legos into a plastic tote went up with an enthusiastic wave. I waved back.
“My dad came to have lunch with me!” Steven told his teacher.
“That’s pretty special, Steven,” she said.
It definitely is for dad.
With books and toys and safety scissors back in their proper places and chairs pushed in, the kids lined up silently at the door. Steven reached out to take my hand as we waited in line, and looked up at me with a smudge of green Magic Marker on his chin.
“Boys and girls, remember,” the teacher said. “We’re going to stop at the bathroom to wash our hands. Don’t forget to use soap. Scrub your hands and dry them. When everyone is finished, line up and we’ll go to lunch.”
“Thanks for coming, dad,” Steven whispered between “lather” and “rinse.” I just smiled and nodded.
Gray winter daylight wasn’t enough to brighten the cafeteria, and overhead lights added an electric buzz to the hubbub of the room.
“My dad came to have lunch with me!” Steven told the cooks on the other side of the serving window; it earned each of us an extra-large handful of nacho chips.
“How’s your day going?” I asked when we found seats at the end of a long cafeteria table, which meant I wouldn’t have to eat my lunch sitting side-saddle at a table designed for people 3 1/2 feet tall.
“Good!” Steven said around a mouthful of chip loaded with a dip of hamburger and cheese sauce. “We read a book!”
“Really? What did you read?”
“Johnny Appleseed!”
“Seriously? Johnny Appleseed was one of my favorite books when I was in school! He was a real person, you know …”
“Uh-huh! He planted apple seeds … that’s how he got his name.”
“What if he planted pickles?” I said.
“His name would be …” Steven paused to think, then his face lit up: “ … Johnny Pickleseed! He lived a long time ago, when grandpa was little.”
I ate a spoonful of fruit cocktail in honor of Johnny Appleseed and grandpa, and Steven ate another chip.
“We did math,” he said. “Plusses are OK, but minuses are hard …”
“They’ll get easier,” I said. “Just keep practicing.” I looked down at my lunch tray: “Like this … if you have seven carrots and you take away two carrots …” I popped two baby carrots into my mouth and crunched them: “How many do you have left?”
He silently counted my remaining carrots, tapping each with his finger.
“Five!”
“Right! Minuses aren’t so hard. You just need to practice.”
Steven ate his last chip.
“I made you a picture,” he said.
“Really? What did you make a picture of?”
“I can’t tell you,” he said, his eyes twinkling. “It’s a surprise.”
A teacher’s aide interrupted: “Boys and girls, finish eating and line up so we can go outside.” She didn’t have to say it twice.
“Will you give me your picture tonight?" I asked as we walked back to the cubbies so he could get into his winter gear.
“Uh-huh!” he said, with a hug that filled me in a way that not even beefy nachos could. “Thanks for coming.”
The picture went into my “Special Things” box.
It showed two stick figures … a big one and a little one … sitting at a table, eating lunch.
They both wore huge smiles.
And if you look closely, you’ll see that the little one has a tiny green smudge on his chin.