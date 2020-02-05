Word of warning, Reader-Friends. I'm going to say things like "breast" and "mammogram" and "three-armed gown" in this column. So if any of these words make you uncomfortable, you might want to stop reading now.
For everyone else, I want to tell you about my experience with a potentially life-saving breast imaging test that might benefit you or someone you love.
I've been getting annual mammograms — essentially breast X-rays to screen for cancer — since I turned 40. They're no big deal. They take a few minutes, don't hurt nearly as much as I'd initially feared, and give some piece of mind.
After a recent mammogram, I was told that I'm one of the roughly 50% of women who has dense breast tissue. This can make a traditional mammogram, or even 3-D mammography, more difficult to read.
But — lucky us — women with dense breast tissue have an advanced option for those annual exams: Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI). A lot of women have never heard of MBI. I know this because when I told people I was going in for an MBI, hardly anyone knew what I was talking about.
Here's how my MBI went down.
1:53 p.m.: I finally make it to Gonda 2S. I'm 8 minutes late because I spent 10 minutes searching for downtown parking. But that's a column for another day.
1:56 p.m.: I'm called back to the breast imaging waiting area, where I'm given a three-armed gown and a changing room. I scrutinize the gown for a good 30 seconds before I spot the dressing instructions posted on the wall. I'm 48 years old and need instructions to dress. I refuse to feel badly about this.
2:02 p.m.: Back in the waiting room, I'm given a heated blanket to put around my shoulders. I look around the room. Only one other person is wearing a blanket. Did I look cold? Did my doctor request VIP treatment?
2:04 p.m.: Lacey leads me back to the room where I'll get my MBI. She explains how the imaging works — much like a mammogram, she says, but each picture takes 10 minutes and there's "less compression." Totally on board with that.
2:06 p.m.: Lacey, who is a certified nuclear medicine technologist, tells me she'll be giving me an injection of "a little radioactive material." I try to act all cool about it. But as she injects the solution into my arm, I say, "This isn't dangerous because…?"
She tells me it's a smaller dose than the amount of radiation I'd get by taking a cross-country flight.
"Wait," I say. "Taking a cross-country flight increases radiation exposure?"
"Yes," she says. "Because it's closer to the sun. The higher the elevation, the more radiation."
I had no idea.
2:09 p.m.: It's go time. Lacey swivels me in my chair to face the MBI machine. It looks like a big, white mammogram machine in the middle of a large white ring.
Because each of the four images takes 10 minutes, I get to sit through the test. And, incidentally, watch HGTV.
Lacey sets me up for the first image, and she's right. The compression is much less. It's kind of like getting a mammogram by a machine made of firm pillows.
2:17 p.m.: About three-quarters of the way through my first image, I start feeling really warm.
"Can I get some water?" I ask.
"Yes," says Lacey, handing me a bottle. "And you can take off that blanket." She tells me that it helps the injected solution gather where it's supposed to, but that it's OK to remove it now. So I guess I wasn't so special after all.
2:24 p.m.: I'm on my second image. Meanwhile, the Property Brothers try to convince someone that disliking appliance colors is no reason to overlook a house.
2:32 p.m.: There's plenty of time to chat while we wait. Lacey tells me that MBI was developed by Mayo Clinic researchers and was first used with patients in 2005. Because it's still relatively new, some insurance policies don't cover the $500-$600 test. (For instance, I'll have to pay for it personally, though it will count toward my deductible.)
2:55 p.m.: And that's a wrap. I've had four images taken. I've watched a couple pick their dream beach home. And I've landed that warm, fuzzy feeling you get when you're on top of your health. All that's left now is to extricate myself from a three-armed gown.