The bright pink suitcase was fashionable when Mom and Dad went to Las Vegas in 1969, but it was now hopelessly out of date.
A 4-foot stack of empty ice cream pails.
Threadbare bath towels; Dad always said they were handy for washing the car, but we already had a dozen of them at home.
A snowman figurine Mom liked in the catalog but never took out of the box.
Those were the easy ones, but every trip out to the trash bin still felt … blasphemous.
A garden hose with a permanent kink.
Fifteen pounds of mismatched silverware Dad probably got for a quarter at a garage sale.
A pitchfork that was missing a tine.
Ratty blue jeans Dad never threw away because he was from that generation.
“We need to clean out Mom and Dad’s house,” my brother said. “They’re delivering a Dumpster on Friday … one of the big ones. Meet you at the house on Saturday morning.”
A collection of stray hubcaps Dad had pulled out of the ditch.
Rusty nails in rusty coffee cans.
A bicycle that had last been used around the same time as the Las Vegas suitcase.
A chipped souvenir plate from the Hoover Dam.
“If there’s anything you want, just take it,” my brother said. “Otherwise, it goes in the Dumpster.” We’d dismissed the idea of a rummage sale; it somehow seemed even more blasphemous than a trash bin.
It took two of us to carry out the Naugahyde recliner mom bought for dad when we were kids; it was still in surprisingly good shape, and my brothers and I agreed that we’d take it home “if I just had room for it.”
It still didn’t seem possible that Mom and Dad were gone.
The Dumpster was getting full: a paint-splattered wooden bench, the base to a birdbath, a box of musty National Geographics.
I found the shoes in a closet in a spare bedroom. They were impossibly small -- 2 inches from heel to toe -- and even through the bronze coating the shoestrings were still pliable. A label etched onto the matching bronze base said simply: Dan – 1957
Three pairs of bronzed baby shoes -- one pair for each of my parents’ sons -- had been proudly displayed for as long as I could remember. Then, I forgot about them.
I carried the baby shoes to my car.
On the way back to the house I saw a trace of pink in the bottom of the Dumpster, and I knew I could let it go; it was, after all, just an empty suitcase.
The memories were all tucked safely inside two bronze shoes.
Even if they were just 2 inches from heel to toe.