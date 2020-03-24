Many couples -- unexpectedly and without time to prepare -- have recently found themselves home for far more hours than they were designed to spend together.
Here, then, is a look at some of the lessons I've learned that may help you through these tough, and oh-so-together times.
Three years ago, my wife, Lindy, brought home an advice book, "Life Lessons (Strong Advice For Strong Families)." Or something.
Whenever I see such a book or magazine article conveniently sitting out and prominently displayed — sometimes Lindy has "accidentally" left it on the table on my side of the bed — I instantly recognize the title for what it really is: "Things I Hope My Husband Reads (And It Changes Him Into The Person I Still Desperately Hold Out Hope He Can Become)."
After making sure Lindy wasn't looking — I wasn't going to give her the satisfaction — I leafed through it.
Here are a few pieces of advice. And our (previously documented) reality.
The book's advice: "Family dinnertime can be a creative time to let your children guide the conversation. You'll be amazed where it may lead!"
Our reality: Here is an actual Lange family dinner conversation that I documented nearly eight years ago today.
Five-year-old Emma, wearing only underpants — and that's because it was a more formal meal — was eating yogurt. She was dipping her spoon into the yogurt container, eating maybe half of the spoonful, holding the spoon under the table, then pulling a now-clean spoon from under the table and starting all over again.
"What in the heck are you doing?" asked son, Henry, 10.
"Scout said she wanted to share my yogurt," Emma replied. Scout is our chocolate Lab.
"That is so disgusting!" Henry yelled. "She was just drinking out of the toilet!"
"No, I wasn't!" Emma shot back. "That was Scout!"
"I know it was Scout!" Henry yelled. "That's what I meant! You're letting her eat off your spoon!"
"Duh!" Emma said. "That's why I'm eating it first before I give it to her!"
The actual advice: "'Do as I say, not as I do' is Prehistoric Parenting. You as parents need to set examples that can be seen and not heard."
Our reality: Part of the beauty of being parents — and Lindy will agree with me here — is that we can hold our kids to a higher standard than we hold ourselves.
The real key is not letting the little brats realize it.
At least once a day, one of us says something like "Your room looks like a tornado hit it. We're not going to have your room look like this with guests coming over."
Yet, we repeatedly warn the kids to stay out of our closet.
We try to act mysterious, as if we don't want them to see hidden Easter baskets or weird massage oils. In reality, our closet currently serves as the temporary storage unit for the items we plan to take to Goodwill, and we're afraid that if one of the smaller kids opens the closet door they'll be crushed by falling stuffed animals won from Skill Crane games.
The actual advice: "Don't sweat the small stuff."
Our reality: My definition of "small stuff" may, in some areas, vary greatly from my wife's definition.
For years, Lindy has complained about my habit of taking my socks off and leaving them on the bedroom floor.
Or the living room floor. Or the kitchen counter.
And while I heard her complaints, I always just assumed they were playful, and that she saw my sock habit as one of those quirky things I do that, deep down, she finds adorable.
I had apparently misread her. Here's an actual example from, eight years ago. We were babysitting Lindy's sister's 10-month-old and 3-year-old for three days. I took my socks off in the living room.
I was sitting on the big couch by myself, watching TV. Lindy was sitting on the little couch, with sweaty kids climbing all over her as she tried to calm a crying toddler.
I took my socks off and lobbed them at her, one by one. One landed on her shoulder. The other landed on her other shoulder.
It's one of my quirky habits! I'm being playful!
Lindy, who is not prone to loud outbursts, stood up, walked over to the couch, and, still carrying that baby, whispered the following in my ear: "When they find your dead body, they'll know I did it. Because they're going to find two dirty socks shoved deep down your throat."
She said some other things, too. And maybe that one actually did work on me. Because, since then, I've felt physically nervous whenever I start to take my socks off in the living room.