Our annual meeting with our tax preparer is slated for the end of this month, according to the reminder postcard we received recently.
"It's time to get ready for our annual chore!" reads the postcard. "Now is when you need to start putting the finishing touches on your record-keeping!"
For Lindy and me, "putting the finishing touches" on our "record-keeping" consists of spending an entire weekend sitting on the living room floor sorting through a pile of receipts. When the dog runs through the room, it's like a ticker tape parade, especially if they ever held a ticker tape parade just outside of the offices where they shred Kwik Trip receipts.
"Now's also the time to start preparing for next year," recommends the postcard. "Keep your important records in a special place."
Our "special place" for our "important records" consists of our kitchen cupboard. Our filing system consists of, every day, putting every receipt into the cupboard. Which works fine through June. But by mid-November, the cupboard is so stuffed full that, in order to add more receipts, we have to quickly open the cupboard door, and throw the receipt in and slam the door shut before everything flies out, like some giant, horizontal jack-in-the-box filled with Kwik Trip receipts.
If we're ever robbed, and that robber were to open that cupboard, we would return home to find him trapped under a pile of Kwik Trip receipts.
It's the scariest cupboard I've ever been a part of. And, in college, my roommates and I once had a cupboard in which we stored a mesh bag of potatoes, and those potatoes grew eyes that eventually pushed open the cupboard door.
According to the IRS, the average American takes four hours to complete Form 1040. The four hours, though, is the IRS estimate for simply filling out the form. When it comes to total time spent on Form 1040, the average taxpayer, according to IRS, also spends 10 hours keeping records throughout the year, one hour submitting the form, 13 hours forging receipts, and nine hours lying on the bathroom floor with his or her head pressed on the cool tile.
We do use a tax preparer, but it wasn't always that way. For more than a dozen years, I did our taxes.
Mostly, that consisted of me sitting on the living room floor, surrounded by receipts, and repeatedly reading aloud to my wife the instructions to some tax form that I couldn't understand.
When I don't understand something, one of my methods of trying to comprehend it is for me to re-read it aloud, but then to put the emphasis on different words.
ME (reading): If you are changing your method of accounting beginning with the previous year, refigure last fiscal year's closing inventory using your new year's method of accounting and skip line 34b before entering the result on line 35.
LINDY: OK.
ME (reading): If you are CHANGING your METHOD of accounting beginning with the PREVIOUS year ...
LINDY: You just said that.
ME (reading): ... refigure LAST FISCAL YEAR'S closing inventory ...
LINDY: Please stop.
This method of repeatedly reading the same instructions, it turns out, was most effective at making Lindy want to stab me in the neck with a rolled up Form 2210-F (Underpayment of Estimated Tax by Farmers and Fishermen). That's when we decided to hire a tax preparer.
I am, though, not the only one confused by tax forms.
A number of years ago, an Albert Lea tax preparer was charged with neglecting to file her own taxes. For five years. The woman, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, told a revenue investigator that she was "too busy" to file her own returns and that the tax forms were "too complicated."
She was TOO BUSY to FILE her own returns and that the TAX forms were too COMPLICATED.