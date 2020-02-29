The phone rang just as the oven beeped to let me know it was done preheating.
“Hello?” I said, cradling the phone against my shoulder so I could unwrap the frozen pizza.
“Dan? Gary. What are you doing tonight?”
Gary was a barbecue enthusiast, and Saturday night was starting to show some promise ... brats or burgers on the grill, maybe a thick steak. I optimistically turned off the oven.
“Not much,” I said to let him know my plans could easily be changed. “Pizza and a movie …”
“I’ve got a big favor to ask,” he said. “Could you babysit for Mikey?”
Should have left the oven on.
“Oh, man, Gary, I don’t know anything about babysitting!”
Encouraged by the fact that “no” wasn’t the first word out of my mouth, he launched into his “You, Too, Can Be A Babysitter” spiel: “There’s not much to it … read a couple of books, watch a video, make sure he doesn’t run with scissors ….”
“Yeah, but what if he … um … you know … needs a new diaper? Man, I don’t think I could do that …”
I held the phone away from my ear as laughter peeled down the line: “He’s five! He can pretty much do bathroom stuff on his own.”
Huh. I filed that tidbit away in case I ever have kids of my own.
“Our babysitter just called to say she was sick,” Gary explained, his voice more subdued. “Me and Kelli were going out for dinner, then to a movie. It’s our anniversary.”
He hooked me with “anniversary.” He reeled me in with, “I’ll owe you a steak on the grill.”
“I rented a video …” I said.
“Bring it!” Gary said. “Mikey likes videos!”
He must have been pretty desperate to call me to babysit, and I wondered how many people he’d crossed off his list before he got down to my name, right between the cashier from the supermarket and the meter reader.
“Sure,” I said with more than a few doubts. “I’ll watch Mikey. What time?”
“Like … right now?”
“See you in 10,” I said. I made it in five, and Gary pushed the screen door open before I had a chance to knock.
“I owe you one!” he said.
“A thick one,” I said. “With fries and baked beans!”
“You got it!”
I’d been to Gary’s house before, but never paid much attention to the accoutrements that came with having a little boy; a much-hugged teddy bear in a corner of the couch, a pile of wooden building blocks scattered across the floor. A plastic bin that held coloring books and crayons. A collection of videotapes in bright plastic cases.
“Thank’s for coming, Dan” Gary’s wife, Kelli, said from the kitchen doorway. She nodded down at the little boy hiding shyly behind her flowered skirt. “Mikey, can you say, ‘Hi’?”
Mikey burrowed even deeper into the flowered skirt.
He’s gotten so big, I thought.
“Hi, Mikey!” I said. “I remember when you were just a baby. Now look at you … you’re a big boy!” It earned me the hint of a smile.
“We should get going,” Kelli said. “We’ve got dinner reservations, then we’re going to the early movie. Help yourself to anything in the ‘fridge, and we’ll be home by eight to put Mikey to bed.”
And then they were gone. Now what?
I sat on the floor and started building a tower out of wooden blocks.
“I had blocks just like these when I was your age,” I said. “That was a long time ago …”
The tower reached seven blocks before it toppled over.
Mikey sat on the floor and started building his own tower, giving me a satisfied smile when his stack reached nine blocks.
“I like your pajamas!” I said. “Who are those guys?”
“Power Rangers,” he said, which was pretty much the extent of our conversation. For three hours.
It was the best three hours I’d spent in a long time; we sat at the kitchen table and colored pictures of puppies, we ate graham crackers, and I learned that the Teddy bear’s name was Bear.
“Do you want to watch a movie, Mikey?”, thinking of the movie I’d brought from home; Mikey nodded, pulled a tape from his collection and slid it into the VCR.
A big purple dinosaur started singing a syrupy song.
I decided to save my movie … the one with a dozen fiery explosions before the opening credits … until I got home.
We were still watching the purple dinosaur when Gary and Kelli got home. I was oddly disappointed.
“Did you boys have fun?” Kelli asked, stepping into the living room.
“We had a great time,” I said. “We colored pictures, we watched Bernie …”
“His name is Barney,” Mikey said from the hiding place behind his mother’s flowered skirt.
I filed that one away, too.
“It’s time for bed, Punkin’,” Kelli said. “What do you say to Uncle Dan?”
Uncle Dan?
“Thank you, Uncle Dan,” he said. He stepped out from his hiding place and hugged me around the waist. I hugged him back.
“I owe you,” Gary said again as Kelli and Mikey left the room.
“Hey, Gary … the next time your babysitter is sick?”
“Yeah?”
“Call me.”
Uncle Dan. That’s got a nice ring to it.