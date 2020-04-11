I balanced the plastic basket on my hip and knocked twice on the door.
“Steven! I’m going to do a load of laundry, if you need anything washed.”
He was thumbing his phone while Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” played from speakers hidden somewhere in the room.
“That’s OK,” he said without looking up. “I’ll do it myself.”
I pressed my hand against the wall for support: “You know how to do laundry?”
“Sure,” he said. “Who do you think does my laundry while I’m at school?”
I knew he’d never brought dirty laundry home on his visits, but he’d only been gone for eight months.
“Uh … your roommate?”
“No,” he said, finally looking up from his phone. “I do. Usually Sunday night. That’s the best time to get a machine.”
“How did you learn to do laundry?” I asked, placing the basket on the floor and sitting on the edge of his bed.
“It’s laundry,” he said, “not rocket science.”
I decided not to tell him about the first time I did laundry as a married man. It was supposed to be a surprise for Carla when she got home from work. I probably should have noticed the red sweater in the bottom of the basket.
“I’ve got a jar of quarters if you want to take them when you go back to school,” I offered. The jar was a habit left over from my laundromat days.
“No, I’ve got a laundry card,” he said. “You load money onto it, then you just swipe the card when you do laundry.”
“Really? Well, let me know when you need more money on the card and I’ll pay for it.”
“You already are,” he said with a smile. I’m going to have to start paying attention to the school’s monthly bill.
“Do you wait in the laundry room while your clothes are washing and drying?” I asked, remembering the hard plastic laundromat chairs that were apparently designed to discourage loitering.
“Nah … I usually go back to my room and do homework or listen to music. Nobody messes with them.”
He gestured at the laundry basket at my feet: “Do you want me to throw that into the washing machine?”
“Sure,” I said. “Just make sure there are no red sweaters.”
I interpreted his eyeroll to mean “you’d have to be pretty lame to wash a red sweater in a full load of laundry.”
Well, see, what happened was …
He grabbed the basket and headed for the laundry room. “I’ll bring it upstairs when it’s done,” he said.
College has turned my little boy into a responsible, self-sufficient young man.
I wonder if he’s learned how to run the lawn mower.