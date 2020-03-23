After a week or two spent shaving with the help of a plastic ice cream pail, it was obvious that the clogged bathroom sink would not cure itself. The drain had stopped working and was fixed for a few months before it balked again.
The plunger failed, and so did desperate appeals to Italian friar Vincent Ferrer, the patron saint of plumbers. An appeal to Jude, the patron saint of lost causes, produced no better result.
“Why don’t you just call Brian,’’ Kathy said – perhaps forgetting that no one likes to admit failure.
Brian may or may not be a saint, but he is a skilled plumber equipped with tools and a nasty granular substance so strong that it could conceivably remove the bathroom’s flowered wallpaper. He also fixes furnaces, which came in handy recently when he responded to an emergency Sunday call to repair a misbehaving thingamajig.
I rummaged through the garage/junk pile and emerged with a stepladder and two sludge-catching pails.
“This shouldn’t be too hard," Kathy said, which is a statement that all but ensured there would be unexpected complications of demonic proportions.
Brian easily removed the horizontal pipe in the basement, which was plugged with gunk that had the consistency of wet cement. Its aroma was much worse than a repeatedly runover roadkill skunk. To be fair to skunks – their musk is a key ingredient in fine perfumes. Its molecular makeup helps hold perfume’s fragrance much longer than distilled water or oil.
But let us move on to another kind of olfactory offense. For no readily apparent reason and to defy common sense, the first nearly full gunk pail was put for safekeeping on the stepladder’s handy platform while the pipe was cleaned and reconnected. As a journeyman plumber’s helper, I was sent to fetch paper towels to finish the project.
Haste does indeed make great waste, which in this circumstance involved the inky sludge. My right side came in contact with the wobbly stepladder. Before it exploded on the concrete floor like a water balloon, the pail dumped part of its contents on me. The sludge fallout also struck the washing machine, dryer and water heater.
The smell soon reached Kathy’s nose.
“What’s going on down there," she shouted from upstairs.
To maintain a semblance of domestic tranquility, Brian was told that it would be necessary to stretch the truth just a bit.
“Brian hit the ladder and knocked over the pail," I said.
He may not have understood the depths I would approach to protect my self-interest. In any case, he insisted that it was my responsibility to clean up the mess. The job was less or more done before Kathy commented.
“You stink,’’ Kathy said.
I was left to hope the observation was limited to the sludge smell.
One bath and then another failed. Finally, lilac-scented soap proved nearly as effective as 10 pine-scented car air fresheners.
Mother would be proud that her son was squeaky clean.
Before indoor plumbing, bath-taking was limited to Christmas, Easter and weddings. In normal times, the big tin tub that was hauled from the basement where – along with a severe scrub brush and washboard – it was used to remove the worst clothing stains before entry into the wringer-washer.
The bathwater was laboriously heated on the wood-fired kitchen stove and our ritual commenced. Girls jumped in first followed by the boys based on a chronological order. The water – by the time I, as the seventh child, took the plunge – was cold and only a little less black than gunk.
It would have been 30 seconds in and out had not Mother stood guard. Somehow, her children managed to look their Sunday best when they filed into the pews.
A week on, the sink is in good working order. However, my working relationship with Brian is, at the very least, somewhat tenuous.