The 1970s – the glorious decade that produced eight-track tapes, disco, the OPEC oil embargo and a president’s resignation – recently returned when the car radio found Casey Kasem’s Top 40 show from March 1975.
The weekly show is replete with songs ranked on Billboard charts with long-distance dedications mixed in. Artists with Top 5 songs from the March broadcast were Grand Funk Railroad, Frankie Valli, The Doobie Brothers and the Eagles. Another chart-topper was Olivia Newton-John’s “Have You Ever Been Mellow.’’
Few artists on the list were included in Pat’s impressive eight-track tape collection. By unanimous consent we derided Casey and his Top 40 as schlock, which is a Yiddish word for damaged or poor quality.
The eight-tracks were kept in Pat’s muscular Camaro, which rocked on endless summer nights spent bombing Main Street with frequent stops at the root beer stand. The carhops were cute, but we were too shy to flirt.
Our free-wheeling ways were challenged when OPEC imposed an oil embargo on the United States for its support of Israel against Arab interests in the Yom Kipper War. Panic and long gas lines followed and prices went from 38 cents per gallon in 1973 to 55 cents the next year.
President Richard Nixon responded by instituting year-round daylight-saving time, reducing national speed limits, and wage and price freezes. It was a shock to our gang, which mostly consisted of people who earned a little more than $2 an hour working Green Giant’s pea and sweetcorn pack.
Panicked Detroit automobile manufacturers responded by moving away from gas-guzzling behemoths to smaller cars to protect market share from foreign competitors. The Ford Pinto, the Chevrolet Vega, and American Motors’ Pacer were pathetic alternatives. The Pinto, for example, earned a murderous reputation due to a design flaw that caused the car to explode during rear-end collisions.
Pinto’s entry into the automotive hall of shame was ensured when a 1973 Pinto transporting three high school girls was rammed from behind by a delivery van and burst into flames. A court took the unusual step of indicting Ford Motor Co. on three charges of reckless homicide.
Although it was acquitted of the homicide charges, it recalled 1.5 million Pintos and Mercury Bobcats to fix a shield that should have stopped gas tanks from exploding.
The oddest car of the period may have been a three-wheeler equipped with a one-cylinder engine. The odd duck was manufactured by High Mileage Vehicles of Apple Valley, Minn. The company produced 300 cars before it closed.
To pursue more efficiency, I attempted to trade the Ford Galaxy 500’s horsepower for a Vega with 12,000 miles. The salesman said that with good care, it might be possible to wring 50,000 miles out of it -- if the engine didn’t overheat and warp its fragile heads.
Pat seemed of the same mindset, which meant the cherished Camaro that we depended upon would have to go. It was a shock when he returned with a gawdy Dodge Power Wagon, which when the wind was right might get 8 miles per gallon. The decision was roundly derided, and as punishment for the mockery, the ride-a-longs abruptly ended.
Disco, which had its roots in Parisian dance clubs during the Nazi occupation of the City of Lights, shockingly took over the music charts. It gained its first foothold in U.S. metropolitan areas and spread like wildfire. Even old rock-n-roll stalwarts like WDGY-AM fell under its sway.
The Bee Gees, Donna Summer and Gloria Gaynor topped Casey’s Top 40 for months. The backlash against disco reached its peak when the Chicago White Sox held a disco record burning night at its baseball park. Burned records littered the outfield and fans rioted.
Upon reflection, disco was sort of fun. Great musicianship holds up, or maybe my thinking has been reshaped by time’s passage.
I tolerate Casey Kassem better now, even managing not to offer an opinion when front-seat passenger Kathy sings along with Newton-John or Helen Reddy, whose “I Am Woman’’ topped the charts in 1972.