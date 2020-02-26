There has been a lot of talk about Rochester Civic Theater.
News of the theater's financial woes has been discussed in this newspaper and on social media and at coffee shops and water coolers and in the lobbies of community events.
Some of the people talking are closely connected to the theater. Some of them have rarely, if ever, entered its doors. But many have an opinion about the Civic's past — and what its future should look like.
I can't speak to the theater's lease agreements or board decisions or executive director tenures. I don’t pretend to have any insider information there.
But I do know the heart of this theater. I've spent time at Rochester Civic Theatre as both a guest and a volunteer. And I wanted to share my experience — because I love this community theater for what it's given me.
I first visited the Civic a few years after moving to Rochester in 1996. A friend invited me to attend a performance with her. Oddly enough, I can't remember which play it was. I know I saw "Cinderella" in those early years. And Cole Porter's tap-dancing extravaganza, "Anything Goes." But what I most remember about that evening was sitting in those cushioned seats — mid-theater, to the right — thinking, "Holy Hannah, I'd forgotten how much I love live theater!"
When Jay and I had kids, we started taking them to a show once a year or so. "Peter Pan." "Wizard of Oz." "Beauty and the Beast."
As our boys got older, we started booking tickets at the Civic for date nights. "Chicago." "Grease." "Rock of Ages."
We started a family Christmas tradition, attending performances every season. "It's a Wonderful Life." "Elf." "White Christmas."
The more time I spent attending the Civic's performances, the more I was exposed to the theater's other offerings.
We started buying season tickets to the Americana Showcase series that introduced us to singer/songwriters that I now count among my favorites — Ellis Delaney. Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts. Adam Levy. Chastity Brown. Erik Koskinen.
I met people at these concerts who shared my love of music and became my "Americana friends" — people I'd look forward to seeing month after month.
I attended the Minnesota Book Awards at the Civic, meeting some of Minnesota's most celebrated authors and hearing them speak on stage. I attended the Girls on the Run film festival, helping to empower girls through powerful short films. I attended Women on Wednesdays. Summer patio shows. Holiday concerts, where I'd dance in the aisles.
I watched performances during the ROCKchester festival. Joined friends for the Rochester Girls drag show. Sang along with local powerhouses during the Aretha tribute.
From that first play to soul-filling musical performances to civic-centric events, I began to feel like part of the Civic community — without having once performed on its stage.
I recognized how much the Civic Theater was giving me — and also what I was giving in return, which was $20 to $25 here and there in ticket prices. So a few years ago, I started volunteering as an usher. And then as a bartender.
I did, in fact, just volunteer at Rochester Civic Theatre on Sunday during the matinee performance of "The Other Place." And when I walked in those doors Sunday afternoon, it felt like coming home. That's really the best way I can describe it.
It's not because I'm one of the performers. Or a member of the staff. Or even a big donor.
It's because Rochester Civic Theatre has been a place that has entertained me and lifted my spirits and made me feel something and exposed me to art and new experiences for more than 20 years.
Rochester Civic Theatre was one of the very first places in our community that made me feel excited to live here. That made me feel welcomed and valued and appreciated and a part of something — long before I was a newspaper columnist or a city magazine editor or a member of local governing boards.
It was the first place that made me feel like Rochester was home. And I hope it's still here in another 20 years, so others can feel that, too.