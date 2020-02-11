Friday is Valentine's Day, and you probably have yet to get a gift for your significant other.
So, every few years, I pass along this story. As a reminder. And a warning.
There are two schools of thought when it comes to whether men should buy clothing as gifts for their wives or girlfriends.
The first school is made up of those who believe that men should never, ever buy clothing as a gift, even in emergency situations.
The second school is made up of people who are insane.
Usually, around this time of year, I will innocently ask my wife if she wants anything special for Valentine's Day — perfume or candy or clothes. It's a one-syllable word, but I swear I get only halfway through "clothes" when Lindy gives me the kind of look that makes you remember, "Oh, yeah, the last time I bought you an article of clothing it almost killed you. Literally, almost killed you."
Maybe a dozen years ago, Lindy and I were in Vegas — she had a job then that required a lot of travel and conferences. Right before a big meeting, something happened to her dress shoes — one broke or she forgot to pack them or whatever — and she sent me out on a simple mission: Buy her a pair of dress shoes and meet her outside her event.
In my defense, nothing in my history should have led Lindy to believe I was the right person for the job. One Christmas, I bought her a sweater. Just two years later, she brought that same sweater to a White Elephant party that we attended together. When I reminded her that I had bought her the sweater, she said something like "Oh, no, it was a great gift at the time. It's just gone out of style between then and now."
Also in my defense for the shoe-buying incident, we were in Las Vegas, and I had less than an hour to find something at the Forum Shops at Caesar's.
The shoes I finally decided on were very complicated, with various buckles and straps. They were, in hindsight, the kind of shoes Bettie Page might have worn in 1950s calendar photos.
And while they looked good on the mannequin, they apparently weren't made for human flesh. After wearing them for that one night, the straps cut into her skin and those cuts became infected to the point that she had to see the casino doctor, who immediately rushed her to a real doctor. She spent the rest of the trip on antibiotics and crutches.
Nearly 30 years ago, Lindy and I went on a double-date at a bar with my friend Rick (not his real name) and his then-girlfriend, Trish (might be her real name, I don't remember), whom we were meeting for the first time.
Trish had previously agreed to wear, on the date, whatever outfit Rick bought for her. I don't remember if she'd lost some strange bet or what, but I do remember that Rick was very excited and spent a lot of time shopping.
I also remember that, when we met them at the restaurant, Trish was dressed all in green. Head to toe. The outfit Rick had picked out for her consisted of a green blouse and a green skirt. She looked like the Green Hornet or the Green Lantern, whichever one wore a green scarf and green high heels and green tights.
It would have been overdoing it for St. Patrick's Day.
Rick was oblivious — he thought she looked amazing — and Trish did her best to laugh it off, at least at first. But Rick kept talking about how good she looked and kept forcing her onto the dance floor and kept saying how green was the perfect color for her and how much the green brought out the green in her eyes.
Late in the night, Trish finally snapped and said something like "Enough! Stop talking about it! People probably think I look like the Jolly Green Giant, for god's sake!"
Lindy and I couldn't even console her because — Yes! That's what we'd been trying to think of all night! She looks like the Jolly Green Giant!
Trish, as we knew she would the moment we saw her walk into the bar, broke it off with Rick a few weeks later.
My shoe-buying incident, while it did almost kill Lindy, did not leave any permanent scars, except for the ones around her ankles.
But I'm sure, for Trish, that green outfit night left a permanent mark.