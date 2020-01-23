In the middle of an interview with the new Grand Poobah of the National Eagle Center, the conversation took an odd turn.
Truth be told, while I immediately liked new Eagle Center CEO Meg Gammage-Tucker, upon first meeting her, I thought, "Boy, we've led different lives."
I like meeting people who've led a life different than my own. Life would be pretty boring if everyone I knew was like, "Raised in the Midwest? Check. Bounced around America a little, but came back to the middle? Check. Spouse, two kids and a succession of beloved dogs? Check."
Guns up, indeed
When I met Meg, I was intrigued by her past presidency of The Rhino Trust and her time in Africa, things both alien to me. But the conversation detoured into the familiar when Meg mentioned living in Lubbock, Texas, while getting a couple of master's degrees, plus a doctorate.
My eyes lit up. "You survived Lubbock?" I asked.
Actually, much longer than I survived Lubbock, but yes, she lived in the land of no liquor stores (in the city), tumbleweeds moseying down a downtown street, and dust storms so big we called them "brownouts."
We traded stories of living in one of the flattest cities you'll ever find, attending classes at Texas Tech University and basically the whole "where Texas meets the Panhandle" experience.
It's nice to make connections, even when the person I'm talking to is a very different person. The connection gives us something to use as common ground, and on that we can build a relationship.
The National Eagle Center is a major attraction in our region, and I'm likely to write more, not less, about it in the coming years. Getting along with the CEO is a good thing.
The core of the Corps
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is responsible for keeping the river traffic flowing on the Mississippi River. About two weeks ago, I drove to Trempealeau, Wis., to visit Lock and Dam No. 6, where $1.3 million in upgrades is being done to the systems that move barges up and down the river.
Well, a few months ago, I was chatting with a farmer who said I should tell lawmakers to fund the river infrastructure. I passed along this message to the Lock Master and others working at the site.
Folks like to hear that their job matters, that the people who benefit from their work appreciate the effort. Again, it's all about making that connection.
A connection long ago
Sometimes you come to a story and you have no idea what will happen.
Fortunately, there was a connection made long before I met Hakon Torjesen and Richard Phillips. The two had met a few years before at the funeral of a mutual friend.
Connection, right?
Well, the real connection was that the pair had both been prisoners at the same Imperial Japanese internment camp in China during World War II.
Richard's wife, Lillian, kept filling me in on the tidbits of information her husband wasn't volunteering. Ask about his parents and how long he went between seeing them, she said. Ask about the ship.
The ship, a Norwegian liner called the Gripsholm, was an interesting connection. The U.S. brokered a prisoner exchange in 1943, and Richard, who was a teen at the time, was among the U.S. citizens repatriated from China to the United States.
Well, by coincidence, his wife was among the missionaries — again, she as a child along with her missionary parents — who was repatriated to the U.S. from India in 1946. So, three years after her future husband left Asia on the Gripsholm, she left Asia on the Gripsholm.
Connections. They're everywhere.
All this brings me back to Meg at the Eagle Center.
When I arrived, she was reading old newspaper clippings from the Post Bulletin to see what we'd written about the Eagle Center in the past.
"So," she asked, "who is Hailey Todd?"
"She's my daughter," I replied.
Then Meg went on to tell me how she had a friend who worked with her on The Rhino Trust who as a renowned wildlife photographer, and how impressed she was with the photos Hailey took when she worked as my photographer one day while I was covering a story about the Eagle Center.
See, it's the little things that build connections.