The fellowship hall was alive with the sounds of conversation and laughter, of people enjoying themselves.
Steven wasn’t one of them. He poked at the dime-sized dollop with his fork, folded his arms across his chest and sat back in his chair.
“I’m not going to eat that!” he said, and he clamped his mouth shut.
“Why not?”
He mumbled something that I understood, even through clamped lips: “It’s icky.”
“It’s not icky,” I said. “It’s just fish. You like fish sticks ...”
Somewhere in the North Atlantic the Gorton Fisherman was tsk tsk-ing my parenting technique. But then again … fish sticks, huh? Steven speared a microscopic speck of the dollop. “What did they do to it?”
“It’s just a different way to cook it!” I said. “Try it!”
He opened his mouth tentatively and raised the fork. I forked part of a meatball off my own plate, popped it into my mouth and watched Steven with fascination. Maybe if he tries it, I’ll …
The speck nearly made it to his mouth before it failed the sniff test.
“Uh-uh!” he said, putting the fork back on his plate. “I’m not going to …”
A hand came to rest on Steven’s shoulder.
“How’s the lutefisk?” the church lady asked. She was wearing a traditional Norwegian dress, which added to the festive atmosphere.
“It smells like …” Steven started to say; I cut him off, not trusting a 6-year-old to offer a church-appropriate review of lutefisk.
“It’s very good,” I said.
The church lady smiled at the dime-sized pile on Steven’s plate.
“If you want more, just let me know,” she said. “We made plenty!”
She turned to the group sitting at the table behind us. “How’s the lutefisk,” she asked. A man wearing a traditional Scandinavian sweater answered in Norwegian, and everyone laughed.
Steven took a bite off the edge of a rosette, covering his shirt with pastry crumbs and sugar.
“I’m not going to force you to eat it,” I told Steven, “but I’d like you to try it.”
“Do YOU like it?” he asked.
“Um … it’s OK,” I said. It was an intentionally ambiguous answer.
“But you didn’t eat any of yours!” Steven said, jabbing at my plate with his fork.
“I was saving it for last,” I said ambiguously.
“Did you used to eat this when you were little?” Steven asked.
“No, never,” I answered, truthfully this time.
“How old were you when you tried it the first time?”
For some reason I felt compelled to be honest; the thought of not being truthful while discussing lutefisk inside a Lutheran church made me uneasy.
“Well … uh … to tell you the truth, I’ve never tried it.”
“But you told the lady it was very good!” he said.
“I was being polite,” I said. “Besides, the meatballs WERE very good.”
“Why did we even come here?” Steven asked.
“Grandpa likes lutefisk, and they don’t serve it all the time,” I said. Just then a big roar of laughter came from the table behind us: “Besides, it’s kind of like a celebration.”
Steven stared down at the dollop on his plate, then looked back up at me.
“Are you going to eat your lutefish?” he asked.
“LuteFISK,” I corrected. “I’ll make you a deal: I’ll eat mine if you try yours.”
“What if I don’t like it?”
“You don’t have to eat it all,” I said. “Just a little bit, so we can tell Grandpa we tried it.”
“Well …”
“We’ll do it at the same time,” I said, adding a pea-sized chunk of lutefisk to my fork. “On the count of three.”
He dipped the tines of his fork into the lutefisk; if anything stuck, it wasn’t visible from where I sat.
“Oh, come on!” I said. “There’s nothing on your fork! You have to eat a LITTLE bit!”
He sighed a big sigh, dipped back into the pile and came out with a tiny speck of lutefisk.
“That’s better,” I said. “Together, on three … one … two … three!”
I popped the fork into my mouth.
Not exactly fish sticks.
“How do you like it?” Steven asked.
“Great!” I said hoarsely, reaching for my water glass. I finished the water in two big gulps, and over the lip of my glass I saw Steven watching me, a tiny speck of lutefisk still clinging to his fork.
“Didn’t you eat yours?” I asked when I came up for air.
“I wanted to see if you liked yours, first,” he said. “Did you?”
Lutefisk. Lutheran church. Laughter from the table behind us.
“Yeah, I did,” I said. And this time I wasn’t just being polite.