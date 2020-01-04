“Knock, knock,” Mr. Moose said. I knew what was coming, but Capt. Kangaroo apparently didn’t: “Who’s there?”
The screen door rattled, and I heard footsteps in the kitchen. “Hi, Dad,” I said, leaning closer to the television.
“Ping pong balls!” Mr. Moose said, and hundreds of little plastic balls rained down on the Captain and caromed around the Treasure House.
No matter how many times you see it, it never gets old.
“How come you’re up?” Dad asked from the living room doorway.
“I don’t know,” I said. “I just wasn’t tired.”
“Is anyone else up?”
“Uh-uh.”
Capt. Kangaroo introduced Tom Terrific and Mighty Manfred the Wonder Dog.
“Wanna go to The White Front and get some breakfast?” Dad asked.
Few things could pull me away from Tom Terrific. A Tuesday morning breakfast at the café with Dad was one of them.
“Yeah!”
“Put your shoes on,” Dad said, and the screen door banged shut behind him. A man of few words, my Dad.
I mashed my feet into a pair of well-used sneakers without untying them and found Dad waiting outside the kitchen door.
“Gonna be a scorcher,” he said as we started down the alley behind our house. The metallic sound of cicadas filled the air, and blue jeans and flannel shirts hung motionless on a neighbor’s clothesline.
My stomach rumbled at the smells of bacon and strong coffee as we stepped into the café. Dad let me sip his coffee one time; it tasted the way I imagined turpentine would taste, but it sure smelled good.
“Coupla stools at the counter,” Elmer said as the door eased shut behind us. Elmer owned the café, and I never saw him without his white apron. He was also one of the few people who called me Danny.
“How are you, Danny?” he said as Dad and I settled onto a pair of stools.
“Good.”
“What can I getcha?”
“Cuppa coffee,” dad said. Elmer produced a thick ceramic mug and filled it from a glass carafe. “Danny?”
I looked at dad for direction. “Milk? Orange juice?” he suggested.
“Orange juice,” I said.
“Orange juice,” Elmer said with approval. “You need a minute?”
“No, I think we’re ready,” Dad said. “Gimme some bacon … eggs over easy … hashbrowns and toast.”
Elmer made notes on a little green pad, then turned to me. “Danny?”
In our house, any breakfast requiring a griddle or a waffle iron was reserved for Sunday mornings, and weekdays meant a bowl of Rice Krispies. I looked at Dad.
“Whatever you want,” he said, sipping his coffee.
“Bacon and some eggs,” I said. “And hashbrowns. And toast.”
Elmer smiled and wrote on his green pad. “How would you like your eggs?”
“Over easy,” I said. I didn’t know what it meant, but if it was good enough for Dad …
Elmer disappeared into the kitchen and Dad started to page through a newspaper left on the counter. That man’s picture was on the front page again; big letters said something about JFK, which didn’t even seem like a real word …
I drank my orange juice and listened to the sounds around me; knives and forks tapping against heavy plates, rumbling from the grain elevator whenever the front door opened, bursts of laughter from the booths around us, the occasional word I didn’t understand but knew I couldn’t say at home.
Overflowing plates rattled on the counter as Elmer set them in front of us. “Two working-man breakfasts,” he said with a smile. “Getcha anything else?”
I shook my head, “no.” Dad was already eating his eggs.
I ate as much as I could and a little bit more before announcing that I was full. Dad didn’t seem to mind, stacking my mostly-full plate on top of his empty one, and finishing my breakfast, too. Maybe a working-man breakfast is too much food when you’re six years old.
“Yup, gonna be a real scorcher,” Dad said as we walked back to our house. I kicked a rock the size of a ping pong ball; it bounced down the alley and clanged against the side of the burning barrel, the sound ringing in the still morning air.
“Better get to work,” Dad said, stopping at the door to his shop. He always said one of the nice things about working where you live is that the commute is short, whatever that means.
“Thanks for breakfast, Dad.”
“Have fun today,” he said. “And be careful … gonna be a scorcher.”
He disappeared into his shop, and I stepped into the house.
I’ll probably have a bowl of Rice Krispies for breakfast tomorrow. And the day after that. And the day after that.
But I’ll never forget the day I shared a working-man breakfast with my dad.